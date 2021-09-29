1 505 Letter sent to Jokowi: Cancel the dismissal of KPK employees





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The Emergency Office for the Eradication of Corruption sent 1,505 letters to the President Joko Widodoone day before the dismissal of 56 employees PCNdeclared not to have passed the national insight test (TWK). Thousands of letters have been sent by people from various walks of life to the KPK emergency office since September 15. The office was opened by 56 employees and a combination of other organizations in front of the KPK Anti-Corruption Education Center building in Kuningan, south Jakarta. Most of the letters called on President Jokowi to reverse the dismissal of 56 KPK employees. “Representatives of the public supporting the Emergency Office for the Eradication of Corruption handed over 1,505 letters for the president to the Secretary of State,” said lawyer for the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute, Arif Maulana, one of the parties who co-founded the emergency office, Wednesday 9/29). Arif explained that up to 1,505 letters, including 917 letters submitted online, then 588 letters submitted through the Emergency Office for Corruption Eradication. Thousands of letters have been sent either direct or through delivery services. Letters were sent by people from various regions, such as Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Bogor, Karawang, Padang, Banten, Tenggarong, Bengkulu and Jambi. They also come from diverse backgrounds, ranging from lawyers, students, undergraduates, researchers, former KPK commissioners, professors, lecturers, bank workers, motorcycle taxi drivers online. to mobile beverage vendors. In addition to sending the letter, these community representatives submitted their petition regarding TWK via change.org. So far, 70,503 people have signed the petition. “A general message in every letter is a request to quash the dismissal of 57 KPK employees who allegedly failed the National Insight Test,” Arif said. The plan is for the thousands of letters to be delivered to Jokowi by six representatives. They are the director of STHI BEM Jentera Renie Aryandani, the general secretary of KASBI Sunarno, two victims of corruption from social assistance Eni Rohayati and Donris Sianturi, and two academics from the University of Andalas Charles Simabura and Feri Amsari. They will be accompanied by the director of LBH Jakarta, Arief Maulana. In addition to Jakarta, KPK emergency offices have also been opened in Bandung and Central Java. Arif said the emergency office was a symbol of public disappointment with the corruption eradication performance during President Joko Widodo’s time. “The creation of this emergency office is a symbol that the anti-corruption movement will continue to exist even if the KPK is destroyed,” he said. KPK National Insight Test human rights violation infographic. (CNN Indonesia / Fajrian) KPK National Insight Test human rights violation infographic. (CNN Indonesia / Fajrian) (thr / pmg)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



