Wasim Khan to quit PCB CEO four months before contract expires

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja called the board for a meeting on Wednesday afternoon to address the issue

Wasim Khan, the CEO of PCB, resigned his post four months before the end of his contract. Wasim had started his tenure as director of the board with a three-year contract in 2019, and in light of his abrupt departure, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja called the board for a meeting. Wednesday afternoon to address the issue.

Since Ramiz officially took over as president, there have been a number of high profile resignations. Pakistani head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis also resigned earlier this month. Additionally, it is understood that Wasim was not involved in the nomination of Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as Pakistan’s coaches for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

With one year remaining on his contract, Wasim was undecided about his future in the position beyond his original tenure anyway. With Ehsan Mani at the helm of affairs, Wasim was offered a three-year extension, but that never materialized as Ramiz becoming the new chairman changed the dynamic within the PCB.

Taking on this role in 2019, Wasim has had some success in maintaining the new corporate structure introduced by Mani. He was primarily responsible for carrying out the radical change in internal restructuring imposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He oversaw the dismantling of the old mix of departmental and regional cricket by implementing the provincial team model. The overhaul came at the cost of many players who lost their livelihoods, as Wasim faced huge outrage nationally.

But, he offered a solution by reorganizing the national cricket department and combining it with the national cricket academies to make it a high performance center, thus creating more jobs in provincial teams and municipal associations. The PCB ultimately created jobs for all veteran cricketers at the association level, providing them with opportunities at various scales ranging from administrative jobs to field jobs.

Wasim has also had some success in improving Pakistan’s status as a safe and welcoming place for touring teams. He managed to get the entire PSL to play in Pakistan, while ensuring the return of Test cricket to the country. While Wasim largely relied on the foundations established by the previous regime, under his leadership the administration did not have to shell out money to bring teams to Pakistan.

Wasim’s personal relationship with key figures, particularly in England, would have been instrumental in convincing the teams to visit Pakistan. However, with the withdrawal of New Zealand and England from their tour of Pakistan, Wasim’s progress on this front was significantly compromised.

The current constitution, which was rewritten in 2019, reduced the almost dictatorial powers of the PCB chairman, handing most of them over to the newly appointed CEO (later renamed CEO post) to share power more effectively and reduce conflicts of interest. , which makes it compliant with best governance practices. Otherwise, since 2007 the president held executive power and could control and monitor income and expenditure, form the selection committee, appoint the heads of these committees, captains, vice-captains of national cricket teams (men and women). women) and hold the authority for the final approval and finalization of the cricket teams chosen by the selection committees.

But with the new legislation under Mani, all roles were assigned to the CEOs instead of the president, as the executive branch effectively undermined the day-to-day management of the board. The president still holds a lot of power, but it has more to do with political decisions. The president, according to the constitution, does not have the final say in the selection of national teams for a series or event or has the power to appoint a captain and a vice-captain, with the CEO overseeing this responsibility and the president does. has that the last word. , for which the chairman will be informed by the general manager.

Due to the vacancy, Ramiz can now assign the function of CEO to any member of the board of directors. A vacant post must be filled within a maximum of 90 days.

Umar Farooq is ESPNcricinfo Pakistan correspondent

