In Kerala, Rahul Gandhi says he’s building bridges between people Prime Minister Modi is destroying





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Malappuram, Kerala | Photo credit: ANI Highlights Rahul Gandhi says India is not just the geography of a country where people live He says Indians remain Indians wherever they go across the world, they don’t just belong to a territory Congress leader says Prime Minister Modi is working to sever Indian shared relations Malappuram (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and said the BJP leader was trying to sever the relationship shared by people of different faiths in the country. On a one-day visit to Kerala, Gandhi spoke to Malappuram when he spoke of India as a territory and India as the land where people lived. “The political question that arises today is: what is India? If you read people like Savarkar they will say India is a geography. They take a pen, draw a map and say it’s India; outside that line it is not India and inside that line it is India. “Then a question arises, and if there was this map but no people living in this territory. Would you still be here? Of course not, because if there was no one in this territory, you wouldn’t say it is India, ”Congressman from Wayanad in Kerala told the audience. He pointed out that an Indian traveler to the United States continues to be an Indian when abroad. “What if an Indian gets on a plane and goes to America?” Doesn’t he remain Indian? Of course he does, he remains Indian. So for me India is the people who live here, ”said the former president of Congress, explaining the concept of India as a country. Addressing the ruling BJP (NDA) government at the Center and the Prime Minister, he added: “They say India is a land, we say India is a people, relationships. It is the relationship between Hindu and Muslim, between Hindu, Muslim and Sikh, between Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali. My problem with the Prime Minister is that he is severing these relations. Gandhi said that while the prime minister was busy severing these relations, he would continue to build a bridge between people. “If (the PM) breaks relations between Indians, he attacks the idea of ​​India. This is why I am opposed to him. And in the same way, it breaks relations between Indians, it is my job, my duty and my commitment to build the bridge between the Indian people, ”Gandhi said. “Whenever he uses hatred to break a bridge between two Indians, my job is to use love to rebuild that bridge, and it’s not just my job but our job. I cannot build a bridge. without understanding the different traditions, ideas, religions and different cultures in this country, ”he said. Gandhi is in Kerala today to visit Kozhikode and Malappuram. He was to lay the first stone and inaugurate several development projects. “It will inaugurate the HIMA dialysis center in Malappuram and an elderly recreation center in Kozhikode,” sources said. Gandhi was also to lay the foundation stone for AIMER Business School in Kozhikode.

