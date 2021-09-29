Pakistan reflects on options to keep Afghan banks afloat





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan has explored options to help Afghanistan keep its banking system and energy sector running smoothly amid questions about expanding these services in the absence of formal recognition of the new Taliban government.

The talks were part of the overall economic support Islamabad plans for its neighboring country in the absence of international financial assistance and the US $ 9 billion freeze in foreign exchange reserves, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs notification said. Economic Affairs published here on Tuesday.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir presented various options to support Da Afghanistan Bank for its proper functioning and to ensure price stability as well as to help manage economic fluctuations, a- he added.

Sources claimed that the SBP governor highlighted areas for cooperation, especially where the Taliban government immediately needed Pakistan’s help. They said that Dr Baqir said that for the proper functioning of the banking system under the Taliban regime, Pakistan could help to print the Afghan currency.

They further said that the governor had also offered to extend lines of credit to the central bank of Afghanistan and provide technical assistance. However, Dr Baqir raised the issue of extending support in the absence of formal recognition of the Afghan government by Pakistan. He was not available to comment on the evolution.

Pakistan has yet to recognize the Taliban government and has taken the position that this time it will recognize the Taliban as well as other regional and international powers. However, he is campaigning for political and economic support for the Taliban, now that the uncertainty across the border will have negative implications for Pakistan.

Economic Affairs Minister Omar Ayub Khan chaired the high-level meeting to discuss bilateral economic cooperation with Afghanistan. The meeting was attended by Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, SAPM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf and Chairman of WAPDA Lt. Gen. (R) Muzammil Hussain.

Sources further said that Pakistan had also explored the possibility of providing technical support to manage Afghanistan’s energy sector. They said the Afghan government needed help to operate its transmission lines and other energy resources.

The meeting took place days after Pakistan decided to exempt sales tax on imports of fresh fruit from Afghanistan, except apples, and also cleared hundreds of containers stranded due various procedural and monetary issues.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has already shown a willingness to send Pakistani experts to lead the Afghan financial system. The Minister of Economic Affairs stressed the importance of bilateral economic aid for Afghanistan in the context of the current situation, the notification said.

Khan said Pakistan was keen to help the Afghan people meet their socio-economic challenges. It was further discussed that to save the lives and livelihoods of the Afghan people, immediate technical and financial support is needed on a humanitarian basis, according to the ministry.

The minister also said that Pakistan has already implemented 20 projects worth US $ 148.35 million in various sectors including education, health and infrastructure, while nine other projects in a amount of 221.83 million US dollars are running in Afghanistan. Pakistan is offering 3,000 Allama Muhammad Iqbal scholarships to Afghan students in various disciplines, he added.

Additionally, the Imam said reports of a serious food crisis for more than 14 million Afghans are alarming. The meeting discussed options for providing grain and other support to avert any food security crisis in Afghanistan. Pakistan is already meeting Kabul’s food needs, it was learned at the meeting.

Yusuf also stressed that a coordinated effort is the need of the moment to avoid duplication of resources. He said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the National Security Division has started consultations with various stakeholders for workable policy options.

Meanwhile, a bill has been introduced in the US Congress to investigate Pakistan’s role in supporting the Taliban since 2001.

