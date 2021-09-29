Army to start training to deliver gasoline as Boris Johnson says situation “improves”

Troops will begin training to help deliver gasoline supplies as Boris Johnson has said he prepares to deal with forecourt issues until Christmas and beyond.

The prime minister said the situation on the forecourt of gas stations was stabilizing and urged motorists to go about their business normally.

It was also decided that 150 military drivers will be put on standby and can begin their training.

In addition, 150 fellow drivers are also ready to help with the military effort.

They are still on hold but can now start training now that it’s approved, a government source said.

They will be kept in readiness and could be deployed in the coming days if necessary, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defense and business department officials are working with the oil industry to determine where to place drivers for the best support.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson tried to calm nerves over supply chain issues affecting businesses across the country.

He said: We are now starting to see the situation improve, if we heard from the industry that supply is coming back to the forecourt in the normal way.







And I really urge everyone to go about their business normally and refuel the normal way when you really need to and you know things are going to start to improve.

What we want to do is make sure we have all the preparations we need to make it through Christmas and beyond, not only in supplying gas stations, but in all parts of our chain. supply.

After days of chaos, with long lines for gasoline and dry stations, the prime minister said he understood the frustration drivers felt as they struggled to refuel.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of reducing the country to chaos by failing to cope with the fuel crisis.

The Labor leader said the trucking industry was more than frustrated with the lack of a clear plan from ministers to alleviate problems caused by the shortage of tanker drivers.

The government has reduced the country to chaos as we move from crisis to crisis.

The government is not interested in it, he told BBC News.







This problem was foreseeable and predicted and the government absolutely failed to plan.

Mr Johnson also rejected calls to give priority access to fuel to health workers and other workers.

He suggested that such a decision was not necessary as the situation is improving.

While the government announced that 5,000 visas would be issued to foreign truck drivers to fill the shortage, the prime minister also rejected requests for admission of more foreign workers.

What I don’t think the people of this country want to do is fix all of our runaway immigration issues, he said.

His comments came after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps acknowledged that Brexit, which cut the supply of drivers to the EU, had been a factor in the crisis.

