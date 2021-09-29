Exclusive: Chinese regulators step up oversight of currency brokers – sources

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese regulators are tightening control over the inner workings of its foreign exchange market, pressuring banks to trade less and in smaller ranges, two banking sources told Reuters, as part a vast campaign to curb speculation.

A Chinese yuan banknote is seen in this illustrative photo on May 31, 2017. REUTERS / Thomas White / Illustration

These measures follow recent efforts to reduce financial risks, including mitigating rising commodity prices, banning cryptocurrency transactions, and restricting real estate speculation. And they dig the campaign deeper into the day-to-day trading of the trading desks of a $ 30 trillion market.

It is also the latest example of the currency-focused scrutiny, which analysts say could aim to tighten the leash on the yuan at a sensitive time when US policymakers prepare to withdraw monetary stimulus and China appears ready to add more.

Reuters reported here earlier in September that brokers have lowered currency forecasts following regulatory pressure and are reporting the scrutiny of the interbank market for the first time. Authorities have also hinted that banks and businesses should prepare for volatility.

In recent months, many banks have also withdrawn individual FX trading products, closing another avenue for speculation.

Recently, officials from China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) moved into currency trading rooms, from commercial banks to major state lenders, the two market-bound bank sources said. distinct.

They said officials stayed for months, much longer than previous supervisory visits, and urged them to price customer offers faster and within narrower ranges, or spreads.

The bid-ask spread is the difference between the price the bank charges customers and the price in the market, so the shrinkage reduces the profit of commercial banks. It might also help to lower the yuan into a narrower trading range, but at the same time, the risk shifts from clients to the bank while a trade is executed.

A source said the regulator reminded them that their role is to maintain stability or smooth out fluctuations without pushing the yuan to one side or the other. They added that regulators had not visited foreign banks this year. Hong Kong banks do not participate in China’s onshore interbank market.

The other source said they were asked to cut volumes to reduce turnover from interbank transactions – once a badge of honor for so-called market makers providing each other with liquidity. and the broader negotiation pool.

(Now) you get calls from regulators if you trade too much, he said. The two requested anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the media about the case.

SAFE told Reuters by fax that it has always supported market participants in their reasonable trading and to promote the integrity, fairness, order and efficiency of the forex market.

The review comes at a delicate time for the Chinese currency, which is near multi-year highs but faces headwinds as markets brace for the United States to begin to reduce political support in the era. pandemic, just as China seems poised to step in and relax as its economy slows.

The People’s Bank of China has injected 750 billion yuan net ($ 116 billion) into the banking system since mid-September as markets rocked by fears of contagion from a debt crisis in China Evergrande and the damage economic effects caused by power outages.

Policymakers would prefer to maintain an easing bias in cash conditions, but a side effect is that too much cash could spur speculation, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian currency strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, noting that it ‘is something the latest crackdown could curb. .

The central bank has repeatedly said not to bet on the currency’s appreciation or depreciation, he said.

MORE INTENSE

As President Xi Jinping pleads for a third term, the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong is leading what some observers call a mini-revolution, curbing the excesses of capitalism and returning China to its socialist roots.

The crackdown on private tutoring and tech companies has pissed off investors and pushed up stock prices in these sectors. But regulators have also changed the way markets work.

(It’s) certainly getting more intense this year, said a forex trader at a mid-sized bank, noting additional training sessions, tighter compliance checks and even peer-to-peer chatter that was becoming increasingly scrutinized. .

Since SAFE chief Pan Gongsheng warned in June against betting on the yuan’s direction, brokers in China have refrained from releasing once-routine currency forecasts.

Around the same time, a handful of banks also began quietly shutting down currency trading businesses that had allowed individual clients to bet on currency pairs other than the yuan.

Revenue from these accounts was low and has now all but disappeared, with the Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and China Merchants Bank among those issuing public statements on restricting access to the bank. trade.

SAFE said it did not offer any guidance to commercial banks regarding personal foreign exchange transactions, nor did the banks provide clear reasons for their decisions.

Yet all of them used similar language in their explanations.

Huaxia Bank, which announced it would suspend its personal foreign exchange business in December, cited the changes in the market, while ICBC and China Merchants Bank both said the move was necessary to respond to the changes. market conditions.