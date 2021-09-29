3 including the vice-president and COO of Dhamaka arrested in a case of fraud and embezzlement





Suppliers say Dhamaka owes 650 merchants Tk 200 crore, in addition to having 100,000 pending deliveries worth Tk 100 crore collected

Tongi businessman sued 11 people last week, including company chairman

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the vice president (VP) of the Dhamaka e-commerce platform, Ibrahim Swapan, the chief operating officer (COO) Sirajul Islam Rana and another person in a case filed for fraud and embezzlement.

They were arrested in separate raids in different parts of the country late Tuesday evening, the deputy director of the legal and media wing (ASP) of the RAB, ANM Imran Khan, confirmed on Wednesday.

The media will be briefed on the matter at a press conference later in the afternoon, he added.

A businessman named Shamim Khan, a resident of Tongi, filed the case at Tongi West Police Station against 11 people, including the president of Dhamaka Shopping, Dr M Ali alias Mojtaba Ali, on September 23, said the post’s general manager, Shah Alam.

The 10 other people named in the case are Swapan, Rana, Dhamaka Shopping Managing Director (MD) SMD Jasim Uddin Chishti, Deputy MD Nirodh Baran Roy, Assistant General Manager (Accounting) Safwan Ahmed, Chief Business Officer Devkar Dey Shuvo, Deputy Manager Amirul Hossain, Nazim Uddin Asif, Asif Chishti and the System Category Manager, Imtiaz Hasan.

Plaintiff Khan claimed he placed orders worth 11.5 lakh Tk on the dhamakashopping.com website on March 20 and was told the products would be delivered within 45 days.

After waiting a month past the due date, Dhamaka issued two checks as a refund, but they were turned down due to an insufficient balance in the accounts, according to case details.

He contacted Dhamaka’s offices and his COO Rana about the purchases on August 5, and that was when Rana responded with threats, OC Alam said, citing the case documents.

Earlier this month, Khan decided to press charges after finding Dhamaka’s offices locked when he returned there.

Dhamaka, just like Evaly, recently fell in the hot water after allegations surfaced that he had grabbed around 589 crore Tk by luring customers with attractive discounts and engaging publicity.

Meanwhile, the company’s Mohakhali office in Dhaka is currently closed, and the customer service center phone number is also not operational.

The situation has left thousands of customers, who have ordered products from Dhamaka, very worried.

