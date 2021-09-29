Babul Supriyo targets PM Modi, says he doesn’t trust Bengalis





Days after joining Trinamool Congress, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time after abandoning his loyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Babul Supriyo asserted that Prime Minister Modi “does not trust the Bengalis and has failed to find a harmonious relationship with the people of Bengal. “During my seven-eight year stay in Delhi, I learned that the prime minister did not trust the Bengalis or was unable to establish harmony somewhere,” Babul said. Supriyo, who joined Howrah from Delhi. READ: Babul Supriyo joins TMC: Nothing is “crazy” and final in Bengal politics | Views He said, “Why only me? There are even older people like me. [Sunderjit Singh] Ahluwaliaji came from Congress, he is a top leader, these people who win from Bengal and go there are not trustworthy, there is disharmony somewhere. So I came here to serve the people of Bengal to work under the leadership of Didi [West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee], ”Babul Supriyo said. This is the first time that Babul Supriyo has targeted Prime Minister Modi. After joining the TMC, he was asked to comment on the leadership styles of Prime Minister Modi and CM Banerjee, but declined to comment on the Prime Minister. Babul Supriyo had joined the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He then said Prime Minister Modi had inspired him to join politics. He was appointed Union Minister in Narendra Modi’s government. Babul Supriyo retained his post in Prime Minister Modis’ Council of Ministers until the July-2021 reshuffle. Three weeks after leaving the Cabinet, Babul Supriyo announced his retirement from politics. Three weeks later, Babul Supriyo was a member of the TMC, having joined the party in the presence of powerful party leader Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek OBrien. He was still an MP for Lok Sabha d’Asansol when he joined the TMC, but Babul Supriyo announced he would resign from the lower house of parliament. Babul Supriyo was in Howrah moving from Delhi to West Bengal. He left his government-allocated residence in Delhi to move with his family to West Bengal. He reached Howrah by the Delhi-Howrah special train. Babul Supriyo said he decided a long time ago that he would move out of government housing. READ ALSO : Babul Supriyo on his departure from BJP: Messi did not want to leave Barcelona, ​​he left with a sad heart READ ALSO : She asked me to sing, to work with all my heart: Babul Supriyo on meeting Mamata Banerjee LOOK: Why Babul Supriyo joined TMC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/ex-union-minister-babul-supriyo-pm-modi-tmc-bjp-bengalis-1858667-2021-09-29 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos