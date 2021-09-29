Disappointed with the United States, Turkey cautiously turns to Russia | Recep Tayyip Erdogan News

Istanbul, Turkey After US President Joe Biden refused to grant a one-on-one meeting with his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), a disappointed and angry Recep Tayyip Erdogan said to Turkish journalists during a briefing that he had managed to work on. well sometimes with past presidents, but not with Biden so far.

Just a day later, on September 24, speaking after prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan continued to criticize Biden for the second time in 24 hours, claiming that he and Biden had failed to iron out their differences during a meeting during his visit to New York and the recent talks with the President of the United States had proved disappointing.

Erdogan also accused the United States of supporting terrorist organizations rather than fighting them, referring to the American partnership with the People’s Protection Units (YPG) affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in the north of the Syria.

The Turkish president also noted that Turkey still intends to purchase a second batch of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia.

Immediately after Erdogans’ statement, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee warned that any further purchases by Turkey would result in further sanctions under the Fighting Adversaries of the Americas Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), designed to deter adversaries from hostile actions.

As the split between the two NATO allies deepens, Erdogan is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday, and is expected to seek closer ties with Moscow.

American-Turkish tensions

In Washington, Turkey’s purchase of S400 missile systems is seen not only as the purchase of a defense system, but rather as a manifestation of Turkey’s increasingly moving political identity. West and moving closer to Russia and China, Galip Dalay, Fellow at Chatham House and researcher at the University of Oxford, told Al Jazeera.

The Turkish-American alliance was exclusively defined within a security framework from the start of engagement between the two parties after Turkey joined the then anti-Soviet alliance in 1952.

From the American perspective, Turkey is an important member of NATO and the host of key NATO military bases, as well as a partner in the so-called war on terror and a line of defense against them. threats in the Middle East.

All of this centers on security rather than political commitment, historical ties, deep economic interdependence or socio-cultural ties.

In times of growing divergence over how Ankara and Washington perceive security threats, the narrow focus on security ties can lead to crisis, or even the verge of direct confrontation.

Potential clashes with US forces during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, a major military incursion into Syria in October 2019, were averted by President Donald Trump’s unexpected announcement on October 6 that he would withdraw US forces to facilitate the Turkish operation.

Turkey-Russia relations

Unlike his relationship with Biden, Erdogan has repeatedly stated that he has an honest and good working relationship with Putin.

At the individual level of analysis, President Erdogan perceives a threat from the United States that it is intentionally undermining him with the ultimate goal of removing him from power. This frustration and perceived threat leads President Erdogan to seek a counterbalanced alliance with Russia against the United States, Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the Ankara office at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF), told Al Jazeera. .

However, it also places Turkey in an extremely weak position vis-à-vis Russia with which it has more competing interests than common ground.

Turkey and Russia are the cooperating competitors. They support opposing actors in Syria, Libya, the Caucasus and the Balkans.

However, Turkey has deeper economic ties with Russia than with the United States. Therefore, Moscow and Ankara are careful not to let geopolitical differences jeopardize trade.

Unlike the imbalance in relations with the United States, Ankara considers relations with Russia to be manageable because Moscow does not have the weight of the United States.

While the economic power dynamics may be in Moscow’s favor, as Turkey relies heavily on Russian gas exports and millions of Russian tourists bring in valuable hard currency, Turkey is the main exporter of agricultural and textile products to Russia. .

In the event of hostilities, Russia and Turkey can also more easily undermine each other’s interests.

Closer ties with Moscow also appeal to Ankara as it allows Turkey to further develop its defense industry without risking meddling in the internal affairs of others, Maxim Suchkov, an expert at the Russian Council on International Affairs, told Al Jazeera. .

Turkey views Russia as a resource that it can use to strengthen its strategic sovereignty, while Russia views Turkey as a tool to increase its own authority as a great power, Suchkov said.

However, Unluhisarcikli points out that Ankara’s deteriorating relationship with Washington comes at a cost, as Turkey would lack American support in the event of a dispute with Russia, with which it has more competing interests than common ground.

Sochi summit

According to Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, Wednesday’s meeting between Erdogan and Putin will be the most comprehensive since the start of bilateral relations.

Although appalled by Bidens’ snub, Erdogan spoke of the strong ties Turkey has established with Russia. Referring to his meeting in Sochi with Putin, he said he would discuss all key issues in their bilateral relationship, including in a one-on-one meeting where they will make critical decisions.

The conflict in Syria will be high on the agenda of the meeting between the two leaders, Russia having recently increased its attacks in Idlib, the last stronghold of the Syrian opposition forces backed by Turkey.

Some analysts say Russia’s escalation in Idlib, Syria, is either preparation for a larger assault or a way to put more pressure on Turkey.

Turkey considers these attacks to be violations of the Sochi agreement, which was signed in 2019 between Turkey and Russia. There are growing fears in Ankara that a full-scale war in Idlib could spark a new wave of refugees to Turkey.

A senior Turkish official told Bloomberg that Erdogan would also urge Putin to help eliminate Syrian Kurdish militants from areas near the Turkish border.

Recently, discussions have taken place between YPG and Russian officials. Turkey strongly opposes these talks. Russia is also providing protection to the YPG in areas near Tal Rifat, Tal Abyad, Manbij and its presence along the Turkish-Syrian border.

But while the most important item on the Putin-Erdogan meeting’s agenda is Syria, if Erdogan says Turkey could buy a new batch of S-400 systems, the future of Turkey-state relations United could also be at stake.