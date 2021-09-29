Chinese Belt and Road plans run out of steam as opposition and debt rise – study





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s vast Belt and Road (BRI) initiative may lose momentum as opposition in targeted countries grows and debts rise, paving the way for rival plans to oust Beijing, a new study revealed on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past a wall with a map showing the species of peonies in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries at the Beijing Expo 2019 horticultural exhibition in Beijing, China on 29 April 2019. Photo taken on April 29, 2019. REUTERS / Stiffener President Xi Jinping launched the BRI in 2013 to use China’s strengths in financing and building infrastructure to create a large community of shared interests across Asia, Africa and America. Latin. But Xi’s ‘Project of the Century’ Now Faces Major Challenges and Backlash Abroad, AidData Study Finds here, a research laboratory at the College of William and Mary in the United States. A growing number of policymakers in low- and middle-income countries are putting large-scale BRI projects on the back burner because of overpricing, corruption and debt sustainability issues, said Brad Parks, one of the authors of study. AidData said $ 11.58 billion worth of projects in Malaysia were canceled over the period 2013-2021, with nearly $ 1.5 billion canceled in Kazakhstan and over $ 1 billion in Bolivia. China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. He Lingxiao, spokesperson for the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which is closely linked to the BIS, said we believe the general principles of the BIS are sound. How these principles will be translated into operational reality is where we advocate for high international standards, he said. The AidData study examined 13,427 Chinese-supported projects in 165 countries over 18 years, worth a total of $ 843 billion, and noted that Beijing’s annual commitments to international development finance are now the double that of the United States. But major shifts in public opinion have made it difficult for participating countries to maintain close relations with Beijing, Parks said. The study indicates that a growing number of Chinese-backed projects have been suspended or canceled since the launch of the 2013 BRI, with evidence of remorse from buyers in countries as far away as Kazakhstan, Costa Rica and Cameroon. . Credit risks have also increased, with exposure to Chinese debt now exceeding 10% of GDP in many low- and middle-income countries. The survey found that 35% of Belt and Road projects were grappling with corruption, labor rights violations, environmental pollution and public protests. In June of this year, the United States announced a rival G7 initiative known as Build Back Better World (B3W) to provide financial support to developing countries for building infrastructure. B3W will increase choice in the infrastructure finance market, which could lead to high-profile BRI defections, Parks said. The AidDatas study received funding from a diverse group of private and public organizations, including the Ford Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). He said his research is independent and transparent and is not guided or determined by his funders. (Corrects spokesperson to spokesperson in paragraph 7) Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/china-silkroad/chinas-belt-and-road-plans-losing-momentum-as-opposition-debt-mount-study-idUSKBN2GP0S1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos