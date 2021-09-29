World powers ready to tango with the Taliban





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote another opinion piece in the Washington Post, feeling a turning point is coming with the Biden administration crafting a sustainable policy towards Afghanistan taking into account the new reality of the Taliban government .

Quintessentially, Imran Khan revisited his argument in the previous WaPo article in July where he concluded: “I believe that the promotion of economic connectivity and regional trade is the key to lasting peace and security in Afghanistan. . New military actions are in vain. “

Of course, the June article was written about six weeks before the Taliban captured Afghanistan in mid-August, but its argument is even more convincing today, six weeks after the tumultuous events in Kabul. This time around, Imran Khan convincingly argues in hindsight that the right thing to do is to engage with the new Taliban government in order to ensure peace and stability.

He endorses the international community’s expectations of the Taliban and complements them by stressing that the best way to take advantage of the new government’s policies will be to expand “the coherent humanitarian and development assistance they need to to lead the government effectively ”.

He warns that if the United States abandons Afghanistan, “it will inevitably lead to collapse. Chaos, mass migration and a renewed threat of international terror will be natural corollaries. “

Imran Khan appears to be emboldened by the consensus between the United States, Russia and China that Ashraf Ghani’s candidate will not address the UNGA. It is an implicit signal that no one is interested in creating new facts on the ground. A necessary first step has been taken to tackle what is called the “aspect of legitimacy”.

Imran Khan did not mention the sanctions against the Taliban or the recognition of the Taliban government. It is also the Russian and Chinese approach. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday, during a speech to the media at the UN headquarters in New York: We all expect the Taliban to honor all the good promises they have made. “

Lavrov added: “There are a sufficient number of exemptions from the sanctions imposed on the Taliban. This was done on purpose to allow [the international community] to have a dialogue with them. This means that the UN Security Council recognizes the Taliban as an inalienable part of Afghan society …

“We talked about the unfreezing of assets. We believe that this issue needs to be given practical thought… The ambassador appointed by the previous government is serving in Moscow today. No one is asking for international recognition from the Taliban.

Lavrov stressed: “We believe, and we believed from the start, that what happened there [Afghanistan] is a reality… The reality on the ground is based on the statements of the Taliban… What matters most at the moment is that they keep their promises… The Taliban claim to be going in this direction, and the current architecture does not is only temporary. What matters most is making sure they keep the promises they have made in public… We will do our utmost to support the Taliban in their resolve… lead the way to practical progress.

We no longer speak in Washington of attacks “out of the horizon” against Afghanistan. Locus switched to diplomacy. The Biden administration is at an inflection point. Indeed, it is difficult to disagree with Imran Khan’s account.

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s regional tour next week includes Tashkent, New Delhi and Islamabad. Sherman is Team Biden’s ace negotiator – a low-key, highly skilled professional with the patience to fill in the details. Obviously, Afghanistan is its main program.

Particularly noteworthy is the inclusion of Tashkent in Sherman’s itinerary. Uzbekistan has come out to signal that it is ready not only to talk but to do business with the Taliban government. Just last week, the President’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, called for the restoration of road and rail links with Afghanistan to help ship “food and medical supplies.”

Uzbekistan is virtually the gateway and a viable transit route from Afghanistan to Central Asia, China and Europe. Significantly, last week the British Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, visited Termez, the transit port on the Uzbek-Afghan border.

There is yet another dimension to regional connectivity. In July, the Biden administration announced a quadrilateral diplomatic platform “focused on improving regional connectivity”, based on the political assessment that peace in Afghanistan and regional connectivity “are mutually reinforcing.” The four countries had “agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the modalities of this cooperation by mutual agreement.”

There is a growing acceptance of the idea by the international community – the UN, in particular – that engaging the Taliban government is a much better approach than ostracizing it. The path followed in the 1990s – refusing to recognize the Taliban government and giving the seat of the country to the warlord-dominated Rabbani government – has proven to be counterproductive.

The Biden administration’s position that the international community should remain united on a series of commitments before granting legitimacy or support beyond humanitarian aid to the Taliban is not disputed by anyone, but there is will have doubts that Washington can begin to dictate the roadmap to come.

However, Washington also reluctantly accepts that while the United States may have influence over the Taliban, as State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Friday, “But we have to. so much more influence when we work in coordination and harmony with our allies and partners around the world. Conversely, on the part of the Taliban too, their behavior so far retained signals their desire for recognition.

The trend to re-engage the Taliban could accelerate following today’s talks by British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss visiting Islamabad. The UK Foreign Office’s reading indicates that the two senior diplomats discussed the situation in Afghanistan “and the need for the international community to work together to ensure a coordinated approach.” They reaffirmed their commitment to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorism and to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to ordinary Afghans.

On September 6, Sherman will be in Islamabad for a two-day visit. Britain urged Washington to adopt a proactive policy and was behind the P-5 meeting last week in New York to reconnect with Russia and China after their rejection of a similar G7 opening earlier.

The dead end is not suitable for the United States and the United Kingdom. Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu has met with Taliban Foreign Minister Mowlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi twice in the past fortnight, including Sunday. Earlier, special envoys from Russia, China and Pakistan jointly met with interim Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund.

Obviously, there is heartburn in London and Washington as the Sino-Russian caravan travels the Silk Road while they are stranded in New York. This happens when you are riding a horse. The general climate of relations between the United States and the United Kingdom on the one hand and Russia and China on the other hand is very bad. Pakistan cannot ignore it.

Ambassador MKBhadrakumar is retired from the Indian Foreign Service.

Cover photo: Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu meets with Acting Taliban Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Kabul, September 26, 2021

