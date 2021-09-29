Boris Johnson vows to save Christmas (again) and everyone made the same joke





Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson fights to save Christmas … again

Boris Johnson has promised the public he will make sure supply chains “go through Christmas and beyond” this year – a wish that sounded very familiar to many of his detractors. The Prime Minister pledged to save Christmas last year by relaxing Covid rules for five days, only to derail the country’s plans just before December 25 due to a spike in Covid infections. Downing Street turned around on December 19 and Johnson told the audience: “It is with a very heavy heart that I have to tell you that we cannot make Christmas as planned.” London and much of South East England were placed in level four, meaning people could only mingle with their own households and support the bubbles, and no one could travel. Other parts of England have been placed in levels one to three and urged to remain local. Only three households could get together for Christmas. In Wales only two households could unite for Christmas Day while in Scotland there were three households up to a maximum of eight people. Johnson’s last-minute U-turn didn’t impress many, given that Covid infections had been steadily increasing for weeks. It’s safe to say it wasn’t the Christmas most people had in mind – and judging by the response on Twitter, few are looking for a repeat of the Prime Minister’s performance this year. People were quick to compare the front pages of this year’s newspapers to those of November of last year, when the public was told “Boris is fighting pundits to save Christmas”. Journalist and author Sathnam Sanghera tweeted: “Boris’ fight to save Christmas seems to start earlier every year. “ Another Twitter reviewer joked, “Boris is fighting to save Christmas 2 …. the sequel no one wanted. But a large part of the electorate would likely vote for it. ”

I don’t remember a single other prime minister ever “saving” Christmas. What a mess completes this government. – Mary O’Hara (@ maryohara1) September 28, 2021

If you want a picture from the future – imagine Boris trying and failing to save Christmas – forever. – Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 28, 2021

Good old Boris, still fighting against the one who is the head of the country who continues to screw up the mess. I hope he gets to the bottom of who it is who is responsible. https://t.co/lOHXEVt5h6 – Robin Ince (@robinince) September 28, 2021

The battle to save Christmas seems to be starting earlier and earlier each year. – Carl Maxim (@carlmaxim) September 28, 2021

He spends a lot of time trying to save Christmas, doesn’t he? Like a shit John McClane – Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) September 28, 2021

Start a little early so he can really do it this time – Lucie (@miss_spent) September 28, 2021

