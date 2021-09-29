Politics
Jokowi signs presidential decree demanding inclusion of NIK for public services
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo signed the presidential regulations (Presidential decree) Issue 83 of 2021 regarding the inclusion and use of population identification numbers (I) and / or tax identification number (NPWP) in the public service.
The regulation, which was signed on September 9, 2021, aims to support public services at the service of every citizen and resident in the realization of their fundamental rights and needs.
“It is necessary to implement a standardized and integrated policy on the inclusion of identity numbers in public services”, as quoted in a copy of the sheet. presidential decree which was posted on the official website of the State Secretariat on Wednesday (29/9/2021).
The Presidential Regulations also regulate the use of standardized and integrated identity numbers in the form of NIK and / or NPWP which is a unique data identity reference as one of the reference codes in public services for support the single data policy in Indonesia.
Then, article 4 stipulates that the addition or inclusion of NIK and / or NPWP as referred to in article 3 is carried out with the following provisions:
First, NIK as an identity marker for people who don’t have NPWP.
Second, NIK and NPWP as identity markers for people who already have an NPWP.
Third, NPWP as an identity marker for the Agency and foreigners who do not have a NIK.
Provisions for the addition or inclusion of a NIK and / or NPWP are excluded for the provision of public services to foreigners who, based on the provisions of the legislation, are not required to have a NIK and / or NPWP.
Then, article 7 regulates the role of the Ministry of the Interior through the General Directorate of Population and Civil Status and the Ministry of Finance through the General Tax Directorate as party providing validation results for inclusion of NIK and / or NPWP to the public. service providers via an integrated information system.
