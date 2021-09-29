Fumio Kishida defeats Taro Kono to become Japan’s next prime minister

Here is today Foreign police brief: Fumio Kishida wins race to become next prime minister of Japan, detain US and EU officials trade and technology negotiations , and the Russian president Vladimir Poutine welcomes the turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Sochi.

Here is today Foreign police brief: Fumio Kishida wins race to become next prime minister of Japan, detain US and EU officials trade and technology negotiations, and the Russian president Vladimir Poutine welcomes the turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Sochi.

Kishida to become the next Prime Minister of Japan

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan backed Fumio Kishida as the new leader, making him the pending prime minister of the world’s third-largest economy.

Kishida, a former foreign minister, won a hotly contested election, beating Taro Kono in a runoff Wednesday afternoon in Tokyo after the two were practically tied in the first round of the ballot. His inauguration as Prime Minister is now assured, with the PLD holding a comfortable majority in the Japanese House of Representatives.

The vote comes just over a year after Yoshihide Suga rose to the top of the party following Shinzo Abes’ resignation. Suga announced his intention to step down earlier this month as his cabinet’s lower approval rating could hurt the party in the next election.

Sugas ‘experience is a warning to Kishida: after a good start, the perception of Sugas’ government gradually deteriorated, driven by public anger over the hosting of the Tokyo Olympics and an increase in costs. cases of coronavirus.

The power of the party. The rise of Kishidas comes at the expense of Kono, who had been the popular favorite in opinion polls. Although Kono won the party base in today’s contest, Kishida ultimately benefited from LDP party rules favoring elected members in a run-off.

Kishida’s challenges. Although he is likely to pursue economic policies similar to those of his predecessors, Kishida is seen as more moderate than some in his party when it comes to China, and has said he would consider meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Its first challenges will however be national, in the face of the country’s coronavirus epidemic and leading the PLD to the new legislative elections, which should take place in November.

Kono’s return? Although today’s vote represents the end of Konos ‘leadership bid for the time being, Sugas’ experience and the short lifespan of Japanese prime ministers in general (Kishida will be the tenth in the 20 years) means that his unlikely hell is taking a back seat.

Talk to Foreign police ahead of the vote, Kristi Govella, a Japanese expert at the US German Marshall Fund, said a loss could still be a blessing in disguise for the popular minister, given the scale of the task ahead of Kishida. It is possible that Kono could very well find itself at the top of another LDP leadership race in a year and under more favorable conditions.

What followed today

Transatlantic technology talks. The first meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) takes place today in Pittsburgh attended by senior officials from both sides. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will join on the US side, while EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis represent the European Union .

Today’s meeting will focus on the global semiconductor shortage, a topic that was also on the agenda of last week’s Quad Summit. As EU officials travel to Pittsburgh, US climate envoy John Kerry is heading the other way for talks in Switzerland, Italy and France.

Putin and Edrogan meet in Sochi. Russian President Vladimir Putin today welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sochi, Russia for the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The two are expected to discuss several areas of interest to the two governments, including Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and the Caucasus, according to a press release from the Kremlin.

US officials will monitor any further announcements of Turkish plans to buy more Russian S-400 missile systems following Erdogans provocative comments aired on Sunday. The US State Department has threatened further sanctions against Turkish officials if a sale takes place.

Germany’s next leader. Social Democratic leader (SPD) Olaf Scholz’s rise to the office of the German Chancellor came closer on Tuesday after a senior official from the rival Christian Democratic coalition offered his congratulations to the Social Democratic leader, which the party leader Armin Laschet has yet to do so as he keeps hopes for a coalition agreement.

Markus Sder, the leader of the Bavarian Brotherhood Party of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), addressed his greetings to the leader of the SPD, saying he was crystal clear Scholz had the best chance of becoming chancellor.

Scholzs could have a surprise number two in a potential coalition government, as reports indicate that Green Party co-leader Robert Habeck would become vice-chancellor rather than Greens chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock in a so-called traffic light arrangement.

Macron’s military appeal. France softened the blow of its recent loss of an Australian submarine contract by accepting a $ 3.5 billion warship contract with Greece on Tuesday. In his first comments since the governments of the US, UK and Australia announced the AUKUS Pact, French President Emmanuel Macron called for more European integration in defense policy: the Europeans must stop being naive. When we are under pressure from powers that sometimes harden (their position), we must react and show that we have the power and the capacity to defend ourselves.

Guinea’s transition. Guinean junta announced plans for a new transitional government Tuesday, appointing its leader Mamady Doumbouyaas president until new elections are held. Under a transitional charter, none of the members of the transitional government, which will include an 81-member transitional council, will be allowed to run as a candidate thereafter. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanded earlier this month that the junta hold new elections within six months.

Belarusian constitution. Belarus will hold a referendum on a new constitution in February, President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Tuesday, as he pledged to prevent the country’s opposition from seizing power lest they destroy the country. Lukashenko said last november he would step down once a new constitution is in place, but appears to have reversed his position in recent months. The new constitution establishes a new governing body, the Assembly of Peoples of All Belarus, but Lukashenko did not specify what kind of power he would exercise.

A Danish art museum was largely left out (or helped fund a whole new piece of art, depending on the point of view) after $ 84,000 in cash the museum gave an artist to recreate two of his works became the inspiration for a new piece: two blank canvases entitled Take The Money and Run.

Artist Jens Haaning was commissioned by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg to reproduce “Danish Average Annual Income” and “Austrian Average Annual Income”, two pieces which represented the total amounts in framed US dollars. Museum officials believe Haanings’ performance went beyond the usual artistic license and gave him until January to repay the money.

In a statement, Haaning defended his minimalist creation: The work of art essentially concerns the working conditions of artists. It is a statement that we also have a responsibility to question the structures of which we are a part. And if these structures are completely unreasonable, we must break with them.

That’s all for today.