Neeraj Chopra’s javelin received by PM Modi currently brings in over 10 crore in electronic souvenir auction, eight days left: Details





The Ministry of Culture is currently holding an online auction of around 1,200 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These gifts include around 15 items given to PM Modi by athletes, including Sumit Antil’s javelin, Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves, PV Sindhu’s racket, and more. Other gift items auctioned online include a replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Char Dham shrines, Rudraksha convention center, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras and more. Indian Olympians and Paralympians who returned home after competing in the Tokyo Olympics donated the items to two programs where PM Modi met the athletes. The auction started on September 17th and will end on October 7th. There are eight days left at the auction. Several items have already been sold at high prices. The electronic auction report will go to Namami Gange Mission. Come forward to be part of a national cause,

Take part in the e-auction of precious gifts / souvenirs received by our PM Sh arenarendramodi of

The proceeds of the auction will go to #NamamiGange mission to rejuvenate the Ganges river.# Bid To https://t.co/yRow5kIXCX#PMMementoAuction pic.twitter.com/S3X3HUAjsH G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 29, 2021 In a statement, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said: “We are auctioning memorabilia received by Prime Minister Modi. Many people bid on items on the electronic auction website. I ask you all to participate in the online auction to buy souvenirs received by PM Modi. Items that gain traction in the electronic auction In addition to the javelin (base price 1 crore rupees) presented by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to Prime Minister Modi, two stoles donated by him are also up for grabs. The basic price of the stoles has been maintained at Rs 90 lakh. While the Javelin is currently bringing in Rs 1,00,01,100 / – in the e-auction. An autographed angavastra was given to PM Modi who bears the signatures of the Paralympic contingent. It is auctioned with a base price of 90 lakh. Currently he collects over Rs. 10 crore. Neeraj Chopra’s javelin up for auction. Source: pmmentos.gov.in Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal’s hockey stick has been kept at the base price of Rs.80 lakh. Hockey stick with signatures of the women’s hockey team. Source: pmmentos.gov.in PV Sindhu’s signed racket also earns Rs. 90 lakh. Sidhu’s racket and health bag. Source: pmmentos.gov.in You can also place your bids for the items you want to own. To bid, you must Register now on the PM Mementos website and place the offer. Please note that the price of auctioned items is constantly changing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/09/pm-mementos-e-auction-narendra-modi-namami-gange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

