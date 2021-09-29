Residents accessing utilities must include NIK / NPWP





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issue a rule regarding the inclusion of a Population Identification Number (NIK) and a Taxpayer Identification Number (NPWP) in utilities. The regulations are contained in Presidential Decree No. 83 of 2021 which was signed on September 9, 2021. “That in order to support the implementation of public services at the service of each citizen and resident, in the exercise of their fundamental rights and needs, it is necessary to implement a policy of inclusion of standardized and integrated identity numbers in public services ”, we read in the presidential regulations seen on Wednesday (12/29/2021). The identification number that must be included in the presidential regulations is written NIK and / or NPWP. Both are references to unique data identities as one of the benchmarks in utilities to support Indonesia’s unique data policy. These presidential regulations contain 13 articles. Each article explains that every recipient of public services is required to show an active NIK or NPWP in order to receive services, but the provisions to add or include this NIK / NPWP are excluded for foreigners who, based on the provisions of the legislation not are not required to have a NIK / NPWP. In this case, Jokowi also asked the Interior Ministry (Kemendagri) and the Finance Ministry (Kemenkeu) to be responsible for the accuracy and validity of the NIK and NPWP. The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Finance have also been asked to update the demographic data and the tax database. Each agency and authorized government agency is also required to supervise public service providers with the status of non-government agencies. Article 10 (1) also states that the inclusion of such data can be used to prevent corruption and money laundering (TPPU). This is what section 10 looks like: (1) Service recipient data that has been completed with NIK and / or NPWP and that has been validated can be shared and used for:

a. prevention of corruption;

b. prevention of money laundering;

vs. tax interest;

D. updating identity data in population data; and

e. for other purposes in accordance with the provisions of the law. (2) The sharing and use of the data of the recipients of the services referred to in paragraph (1) must be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the law. This presidential regulation also requires the organizers to keep confidential the data of the recipients of the services. The organizer must also complete the inclusion of NIK or NPWP for each data on recipients of public services whose status is still active on the territory of the Republic of Indonesia within a maximum period of 2 years from the promulgation of the presidential regulations. See also the video “List of the 15 national priority lakes regulated by Presidential Decree No. 60 of 2021”:

