Fumio Kishida’s Rise as Prime Minister of Japan Could Spur Modi’s ‘Make in India’ Initiative





The rise of former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as Prime Minister of Japan could pave the way for India to become a base of economic growth for the Indo-Pacific region and the world. As the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida will be elected Prime Minister in parliament next Monday. Kishida defeated Taro Kono, the Minister of Vaccinations, in a second round after beating two candidates Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in the first round. Kishida will replace outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after just one year since taking office last September. After a landslide victory, as Fumio Kishida prepares to take the reins as the new Prime Minister of Japan, there is speculation that his rise could prove beneficial for India. Also Read: From Twitter Star to Thatcher Fan: Conflicting Japanese Prime Minister’s Candidates to Replace Yoshihide Suga The conjectures are made on the basis of Kishida’s visit to India in 2015 as foreign minister, whereby he pledged that Japan would contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative to help l India to become a base of economic growth for the Indo-Pacific Region and the world. The Japanese Foreign Minister was in India for a three-day visit for the eighth round of strategic dialogue and proposed to strengthen three bridges that unite the region to ensure peace and prosperity, bridge of value and spirit , a dynamic economy and open and stable seas. At the 15th Sapru House conference at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA), he said it was important that Japan and India strengthen their maritime cooperation and that the two sides should “take even more responsibility. proactive “their” responsibilities to protect open and stable spaces “. seas “as part of their partnership. To strengthen connectivity between South Asia and Southeast Asia by land and sea, he said Japan intends to support the construction of an energy network with the Association region. South Asian Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to improve regional connectivity. To strengthen connectivity between SAARC and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan would increase aid by “supporting development initiatives” in the northeastern region of China. India, he added. Under the bridge of open and stable seas, Kishida had declared that India and Japan were maritime countries whose “interests depended on the security of the sea lanes”. On the issue of the reform of the UN Security Council, Kishida said that the two countries will become driving forces for the reform of the world body, and for that, the G4 countries of Japan, the India, Germany and Brazil will work together to gain support from the international community. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

