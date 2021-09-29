Modi’s government develops roads in the northeast to support progress and parity

Roads are the arteries of development and the Narendra Modi the government is building them at one of the fastest speeds ever seen in the Northeast. With many of these nearing completion, the roads will bring trade and access parity to the northeast. And it signals something bigger real work towards the inclusion of the Northeast and not just the Nehru government’s unique agenda of drawing borders to keep China out.

Previously, the pace was one kilometer per day and has now been increased to 37 kilometers per day by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). Projects that were extended for years are now fully or 90 percent complete well ahead of the deadline. The figures are available to anyone on the regular monitoring websites hosted by other departments and not just the Union Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways.

The UPA government was excellent at signing agreements and memoranda of understanding, but slow and incompetent in their execution. The UPA’s biggest lazy, the Congress Party, was its leader but had no political will, instead perpetuating a corrupt and inefficient system of project execution. The people of the Northeast have paid dearly for this governance without action. And it’s not just the departmental execution, but a development bias that has choked the arteries of progress by injecting blood into the Northeast.

ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW

A current map will show that a road crossing the northeast is called AH1 or Asian Highway 1. In some places it narrows down to one lane for both sides of traffic. The UPA turned the designation of this highway to AH1 into a joke, but a very bad one, made to the detriment of the inhabitants of the Northeast.

Read also | Optics of Indias Chinky medalists at the Olympic Games

These bad roads have considerably alienated the North-East from the rest of the country. In Manipur, there are more household products from Myanmar than India, even items such as mosquito repellent coils, which may seem small but are essential, soaps and other essentials that don’t. fail to reach the northeast due to the enormous transportation cost involved. Assam was as far away as it gets, through heavily subsidized railways and some of the congested highways. Beyond that, it would be difficult for the trucks to venture out. They were reluctant to travel on poor roads for fear of damage to their vehicles and also subsequent maintenance costs.

Freight to Tripura depended entirely on the railways. Silchar is less than 300 km from Agartala but took 12 hours and was a mini-expedition. People lost an entire day on the trip, then half of another to pick up potholes and bumps.

Residents of many villages and towns in the North East could not access health care because it meant traveling for hours, because in the North East travel is measured in hours, not kilometers. Only a few key roads built for the security forces were congested by all, hampering both civilians and security work. But these too remain in a constant state of disrepair for years. Take another example: the highway between two important capitals Imphal and Kohima. It took up to 7-8 hours to travel less than 150 km of road.

ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW

As a strong supporter of democracy and putting the needs of all Indian citizens first, Narendra Modi has not flinched in the face of the huge backlog of projects for the North East. An effective system has been created by the Prime Minister and his Minister Nitin Gadkari, building real bridges between departments and setting realistic goals instead of bowing to the optics. And in some cases, the result has far exceeded expectations and is accessible to everyone.

In 2014 they established NHIDCL as the SPV for development and the following year made it a nodal authority for all infrastructure projects in the NE. Its top priority is to build and expand infrastructure projects in the North East.

It is well known how Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari operate. Narendra Modi brought vision and scale to the projects. He developed a roadmap whereby infrastructure projects would be delivered in phases, starting with key highways with good planning, minimum waste of resources and maximum competence. Gadkari built a pragmatic department from the start, giving lazy people the opportunity to retreat instead of delaying progress. Those who report issues should also fix the issues and find solutions.

Read also | How digital health and drones can transform healthcare in northeast India

The road construction, widening and extension works were carried out by the same set of officers and contractors to which every Indian government has access. The BJP-led central government has not imported officers, contractors and workers, nor does it use bottled jinn to do the work.

ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW

The connection between Silchar in Assam and Agartala in Tripura was reduced to seven hours between 12 and 1 p.m. The distance between Imphal and Nagaland has been reduced to less than four hours. There is still a section in the state of Nagaland, but now people believe it will be delivered and quickly.

NHIDCL has ongoing projects of Rs 92,000 crore for a total of 5,313 km of which approximately Rs 70,000 crore is to widen approximately 4,300 km of roads in the northeast on which traffic has been saturated for a long time. It’s not just about being widened, but roads are being built to make them last. Of the total project cost of Rs 92,000 crore, it will cost NHIDCL one sixth to repair the damage from the UPA. This means rehabilitating 670 km of national roads that the UPA government has left in poor condition for several years and which alone will cost Rs 1,455 crore.

NHIDCL has a transparent bidding process and tracks projects in real time. Although it understands the difficulties in some areas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has a zero tolerance policy for lazy people. Over the past year, he has terminated contracts when work was poor or delayed. A contractor won an award to install road safety measures along the NH-40 in Meghalaya between Shillong and Dawki with a 90-day deadline. Within 12 days of arrival, the contractor had not even started the work, and after warnings, he attempted to pass off incompetent work as completed, and ultimately the contract was terminated.

The contract with another company that won the tender for road signs in Manipur was also terminated in the same way because it had not started the works before the completion date. A deputy general manager went AWOL for a substantial period and his job was terminated and he was blacklisted from all other jobs with NHIDCL. There are dozens of cases where NHIDCL has excluded or blacklisted lax contractors.

Besides the ongoing projects worth Rs 70,000 crore, there is another Rs 120,000 crore project which is in the detailed project report (DPR) stage. It is a huge job to repair the damage of the past and to rebuild as well, but it is being done. There is now a new paradigm shift on this front across the Northeast region.

ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW

Mmhonlumo Kikon is the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Read also | Assam faces flooding again, but it doesn’t have to be so devastating

Related