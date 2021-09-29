will it be a paradise or a bloodbath?





The Chinese president exercises unprecedented control over his citizens. But will it create a social paradise, or a bloody cultural revolution?

(Image: Private media) In less than two years, several extraordinary changes have taken place in China, each concentrating power in the hands of President Xi Jinping and the party apparatus. Here is a list: Schoolchildren are now being taught lessons about Xi’s thoughts, so China’s leader, the first since Mao Zedong who is a lifelong leader, now has his ideas about the country codified in school curricula. There is a social points system in which those who engage in behavior frowned upon by the authorities (which includes saying the wrong things) are limited in their movement and employment opportunities, and even their children’s opportunities are reduced. . This is enforced through the most advanced surveillance, AI, facial recognition and data aggregation system ever built. The government has cracked down on the emerging super rich and the most powerful local tech companies. This has involved forcing top executives to remit billions in back taxes, dissolve some of the biggest companies, and regulate the entire tech industry, effectively making them subservient to the government. Jack Ma, who runs huge company Alibaba (rival Amazon), was reportedly locked up for a month, forced to sterilize his own business and cough up billions The emergence of unions has been encouraged within large companies that negotiate effectively for more training, higher incomes and more labor rights, especially for the lower paid. There has been a huge campaign against the most visible forms of wealth display. This includes celebrity media tax evasion, open housing speculation, overinvestment in private education for children, regulation against overpriced medical equipment for the super rich, regulation against over-medication and a campaign to invest in health against disease. by the poor There is a movement towards a positive Chinese self-image in which rich families donate to the poor. This has included a crackdown on “anti-Chinese identity politics” and a philosophy of “common prosperity” in which the rich are praised for their pro-poor work. A movement against the distraction-based economic model of the Internet, with a decree that children under the age of 18 can only play online games for less than three hours per week. These movements are truly extraordinary in that they encroach on social and private life. They include directions that I am very much in favor of, such as the alignment of major technologies, the celebration of a nobility obliges ethos among the rich, an autonomous trade union movement which defends the poorest and which fights against the excesses of Internet distraction and conspicuous consumption.

