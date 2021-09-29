H-1 Novel Cs fired, Jokowi reminded of absolute human rights





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Amnesty International Executive Director Usman Hamid Evaluates President Joko Widodo violated absolute human rights (HAM) by failing to appoint 56 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (PCN) did not pass the National Insight Test (TWK). This violation is added to the list of violations committed by Jokowi, after ignoring the recommendations of Komnas HAM regarding the fate of the novel Baswedandkk. Komnas HAM’s previous recommendation contained 11 lists of violations committed by the KPK and BKN in the implementation of the TWK. Usman said absolute human rights are the right to be recognized as a person before the law. These rights are human rights which cannot in any case be reduced (rights which cannot be derogated from). “[Presiden Jokowi] Violation of absolute human rights guaranteed by the provisions of Article 28 I paragraph (1). In other words, it means violating the constitution, ”he said in his statement to CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (29/9). Usman’s statement refers to several arguments. First, he said, the 56 employees of the KPK were like being sentenced to death politically by the KPK through the TWK. They are also labeled “red” or, in other words, cannot be expected to make any improvements. According to Usman, they are also considered worse than several KPK leaders who violated the code of ethics and committed criminal acts. In fact, the 56 employees were not allowed to accept the results of the tests that caused them to fail. “They appear to be viewed as people who have committed incomparable crimes, so they are not allowed to know what information as they are claimed to have failed TWK,” he said. Moreover, according to Usman, the dismissal of 56 employees if Jokowi does not revoke it until September 30 thus clarifies the form of the systematic efforts to weaken the anti-corruption commission. According to him, this case is similar to several other cases, such as the criminalization of the Bibit Chandra case in 2009. Then, the intimidation of Novel Baswedan, to the revision of the KPK law which suppressed the independence of the KPK. A total of 56 KPK employees who do not pass the TWK will officially leave on September 30. However, recently the National Police Chief is considering removing the 56 employees to become ASN Polri. The employee has yet to express an official position regarding the offer which was said to have been approved by President Joko Widodo. (thr / DAL)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210929091347-12-700851/h-1-novel-cs-dipecat-jokowi-diingatkan-soal-ham-absolut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos