What does the Taliban’s triumph mean for political Islam?

New Delhi, September 29: Several months before the Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021, their spokespersons asserted that they were now a “new” Taliban Taliban who would be moderate in his doctrine and accommodating to diversity from the country. Over the past six weeks, there has been little indication of change. On the education and employment of women, the Taliban have not yet taken a definitive position: although women are currently not allowed to access higher education or employment, the door has not yet been taken. not been definitively closed to these claims.

In the general area of ​​ideology, there have been three developments: First, there are reports that many Salafi mosques and madrasas in 16 provinces have been closed. Second, Taliban militants engaged in a conflict with the ISK, which the latter happily accepted.

Third, the Taliban made no call for jihad or attacks on Western targets; in fact, the emergence of the Taliban in power suggests the effectiveness of dialogue with the great powers. This is confirmed by the Taliban’s recent engagements with Russia and China, both of which have been important interlocutors for the nascent administration, despite being associated with continued hostility towards their national Muslim communities, the Uyghurs in China. and the Chechens in Russia.

What implications does this have for Afghanistan emerging as the stronghold of violent extremism?

The hostility of the Taliban to Salafi influences in Afghanistan and in particular to the ISK would suggest that it is unlikely to provide a sanctuary for jihadist groups and allow the country to become the playground for extremist activity. In fact, the Hayat Tahreer al-Sham (HTS), the former Jabhat Nosra affiliated with Al-Qaeda in Syria, saw the interest in reinventing itself on the precedent of the Taliban, confining its activities to Syria, supporting Turkey. and Russia in the fight against extremists. groups in Idlib, and seek international recognition and support as a legitimate opposition movement in Syria.

While HTS executives praised the Taliban’s success, their leaders have warned that they view Afghanistan as a civilian safe haven and not a base for violent attacks, as the Taliban will not tolerate them.

The crucial question is that of international recognition Like any liberation movement that has come to power after a prolonged struggle, the Taliban would like broad international acceptance. Failure in this regard could have serious consequences: as Russian commentator Kiriil Semonov noted, if international recognition is not forthcoming, the Taliban could use extremist groups to perpetrate violence in neighboring countries, constituting a particularly serious threat to the Central Asian republics.

The success of the Taliban in Afghanistan is therefore a victory for liberation from foreign occupation, but it is not yet a triumph for representative governance. Developments over the next few months will tell us in which direction this country is headed.

Perspectives for Political Islam: Today in West Asia neither the jihad nor the Muslim Brotherhood have the state sponsors they once had. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which apart from Pakistan were the only countries to recognize the “emirate” of Kandahar, now espouse moderate Islam; neither showed enthusiasm for the Taliban victory in Kabul. The UAE has given refuge to former President Ashraf Ghani, while the kingdom has called for an “inclusive” government in Kabul.

A Saudi commentator said Saudi Arabia would like to see an Afghanistan that is not ruled by extremist religious ideology. He now only views the country through the prism of its geopolitical competition with Iran and should work with Pakistan to stem Iranian influence rather than support extremist ideological politics there.

Once again, Turkey and Qatar, both champions of political Islam affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, are shaping new ideological approaches. Both called for an inclusive government in Kabul; in fact, Turkey has made its management of Kabul airport conditional on compliance with this requirement.

Turkey has also been cautious in its criticism of the Tunisian president’s attack on Ennahda, despite the AKP’s close ties to its ideological partner. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has remained silent, unlike the rallies he personally led when Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was ousted. Turkish spokespersons simply described the events in Tunisia as “worrying”, “illegitimate” and a source of “deep concern”.

Turkey’s low-key responses reflect its interest in rekindling its ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia and promoting a new political order in Libya in cooperation with Egypt. One commentator noted that Turkey would sacrifice the Muslim Brotherhood to appease Cairo and Riyadh “in the hope of making new friends in the region.”

Ironically, Saudi Arabia is also reviewing its ties with the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Al-Islah party in Yemen. Contrary to its traditional hostility to the Brotherhood and its ramifications, the kingdom has enjoyed a close relationship with Al-Islah for several decades and in recent years has used the party in its fight against the Houthis. This is an opportunistic alliance because the two sides differ on important issues: Al-Islah rejects the sectarian approach of the Saudis and supports a united Yemen made up of all its various groups and ideologies.

These differences have become evident in recent months: Saudi Arabia has strongly criticized Al-Islah as an Islamist organization. The kingdom’s clerics called it a “terrorist” organization and accused it of “sedition, devastation, violence and terrorism”. Al-Islah member and Nobel laureate Tawakkol Karman reacted strongly by calling Saudi clerics “hypocrites for bin Salman and his shoe-shiners”, stressing that the Muslim Brotherhood is fighting for freedom and that Saudi Arabia is “the mother and father of terrorism”. This division brought Al-Islah closer to the Houthis.

These developments reflect a region in the throes of uncertainty as the United States prepares to withdraw from the region’s competitions and conflicts. But they certainly do not portend the demise of political Islam, even if its main parties come under pressure from authoritarian rulers.

Despite severe repression in Egypt, the Fellowship remains resilient today, in large part due to the depth and breadth of its leadership, the discipline and commitment of its members, and the open debate that unfolds. on social media on how the movement should face current challenges. and where it should affect major changes.

Ideas under discussion include: accommodation with the al-Sisi government; recourse to violent opposition; and even a shift from Islam towards adopting a broader agenda that would include issues that concern the global South: issues of culture and identity; ethnic, communal and sectarian extremism; poverty, inequalities and exploitation, and environmental degradation and food security, etc.

In order to understand the place of Islamism in the affairs of West Asia, we must see it, not as movements with various expressions, but as a solid platform of resistance to an authoritarian regime. The only relevant political question in West Asian politics, as Peter Mandaville learned from Muslim Brotherhood activists, is whether to support or oppose the authoritarian Islam regime, he emphasizes, ” provides a culturally and politically acceptable means of recording dissent ”.

Recent developments in Tunisia and Morocco are setbacks in the struggle for popular participation in governance. However, given the persistence of an authoritarian regime in the region, political Islam will remain for many years the main and enduring instrument of resistance in West Asia.

