Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pachinyan duel on video at the United Nations General Assembly – Panorama

Just days before the first anniversary of the 44-day war, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev clashed again, this time in a bloodless confrontation via video at the General Assembly of United Nations in New York.

In my opinion, Aliyev and Pashinyan made the mistake of not showing up in person at the UN meeting. The problem is not just their video speech, but their absence from a major international gathering of nearly 200 leaders from around the world. It was an important opportunity, especially for the Prime Minister of Armenia, to rub shoulders with many of these leaders in private and public contexts to convey Armenia’s grievances to them and to publicize Azerbaijan’s brutal violations during the war of l ‘last year.

Fortunately, Pashinyan sent UN Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan who held several important meetings with his counterparts from many countries, including Azerbaijan, the Minsk group co-chairs and the UN secretary general.

While Armenia and Azerbaijan were not represented at the UN by their heads of state, Turkey was wisely represented by the president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who took the opportunity to meet dozens of heads of state and inaugurate the new Turkish Center skyscraper through the UN headquarters attended by many dignitaries and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Erdogan’s only setback was Pres’s refusal. Biden to meet him at the UN.

As for the speeches, the pres. Aliyev addressed the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, delivering a 38-minute speech in English via video. Pashinyan’s video speech was much shorter – it lasted less than 12 minutes. Aliyev’s long speech was not necessarily a good thing. He undoubtedly annoyed the dignitaries of the General Assembly who listened to incessant speeches day after day. While it was smart of Aliyev to speak in English, Pashinyan, despite his knowledge of English, chose to speak in Armenian, meaning that participants had to listen to the translation of his speech through headphones. , which was not the best way to communicate. Nonetheless, Pashinyan judiciously used a teleprompter to read his speech, which made it much more interesting to watch, against Aliyev who was looking down the entire time, while reading the speech from a paper in front of him. This prompted a non-Armenian to comment sarcastically on YouTube, under the video of Aliyev’s speech: “What happened to Aliyev’s petrodollars? Couldn’t he afford to buy a teleprompter?

In his long speech, Aliyev told dozens of lies:

1) That Armenia, not Azerbaijan, started the war last September. Aliyev must have forgotten that he had previously proudly admitted that he had started the war. He also accused Armenia of launching an attack on Azerbaijan in July 2020. Armenia had no reason to start a war neither in July nor September 2020.

2) Aliyev called the 12th century poet Nizami Ganjavi “the great Azerbaijani poet”. Ganjavi is actually Persian, not Azeri (see the many Wikipedia sources). In the 12th century, Azerbaijan did not even exist. Ganjavi was born in Ganja (Kantzag in Armenian) which at the time was “densely populated by Iranians and a small number of Christians”, according to Armenian historian Guiragos Kantzagetsi (1200 – 1271).

3) Aliyev falsely described Azerbaijan “as an example of tolerance and peaceful coexistence of representatives of various religious and ethnic groups living in our country”. On the contrary, Azerbaijan is a very intolerant and violent country. Its history is full of repeated massacres of Armenians. Yet shamelessly Aliyev accused Armenia of committing “genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity!”

4) Aliyev also accused Armenia of “flagrant violation of international law, including the Geneva Convention”. This is the exact description of Azerbaijan’s own violations and crimes. He falsely claimed that Armenia used “white phosphorus and cluster munitions” and attacked civilians. Once again, Aliyev was describing Azerbaijan’s own war crimes against Armenian civilians, hospitals and churches.

5) Aliyev also claimed that Armenia was recruiting “mercenaries and foreign fighters from abroad”. As is known, this is exactly what Azerbaijan did.

6) Aliyev lied about Armenians engaged in “total destruction of towns and villages, including cultural and religious heritage sites of Azerbaijani people”. The truth is exactly the opposite.

7) Aliyev asserted that Azerbaijan “has started to take legal action against [foreign companies] for illegally exploiting our natural resources on formerly occupied lands. Hopefully these companies will sue Azerbaijan for confiscating their properties.

8) Indirectly admitting that Azerbaijan has encroached on Armenia’s territory, Aliyev boasted that “the country has been weakened to the point that it cannot even keep its own borders on its own”.

9) Instead of respecting the agreement signed on November 9, 2020 by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, to release all prisoners of war, Aliyev demanded that Armenia “provide us with precise maps of the mines of all the liberated territories ”. There is no mention of such a requirement in the November 9 agreement.

10) After telling all these lies and many others too many to mention, Aliyev has the audacity to urge Armenia to sign a “peace agreement … based on mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the other ”. He thus pursues a total abandonment of Artsakh by Armenia.

Prime Minister Pashinyan delivered his speech to the UN on September 24. He began by setting the record straight, declaring that “in the fall of 2020, Nagorno-Karabakh was the victim of attacks … [which] has been accompanied by numerous flagrant violations of international law by the Azerbaijani armed forces, including deliberate attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure, extrajudicial killings of prisoners of war and civilian hostages, acts of torture and many others documented crimes. As a result of these actions, in the parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, which came under the control of Azerbaijan, the Armenian people were subjected to complete ethnic cleansing.

Pashinyan then highlighted Armenia’s democratic credentials, hoping in vain that the international community will be impressed and take positive steps to protect the country from Azerbaijani aggression. The Armenian Prime Minister also spoke about his country’s preparation for peace with its neighbors, again hoping for support from UN member states. He doesn’t seem to realize that not everyone cares about such niceties. The only thing the world respects is strength.

Pashinyan then condemned Azerbaijan for holding Armenian prisoners of war hostage in Baku and spoke of Azeri videos which show “the beheaded or slaughtered bodies of these soldiers”.

Pashinyan also mentioned the “reopening of transport links” between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He naively added that “if the railway connecting Armenia to Turkey is also open, then the subject of opening regional communications will cover a wider scope.”

The Prime Minister made one more argument “to resume the peace process for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group”. Unfortunately, this process is at an impasse, as Aliyev claims to have resolved the Artsakh issue by force and does not see the need for new negotiations on this subject.

Pashinyan mentioned “with regret” that Azerbaijani forces crossed Armenia’s borders on May 12, 2021 and refused to leave. He suggested that the two countries withdraw from “the Soviet-era border” and invite the deployment of “international observers” along the border. It is not clear why Armenia should withdraw from its own border!

Sadly, fine words don’t mean much in Realpolitik. The world only believes in power. While Azerbaijan and Turkey speak from a position of strength, Armenia is forced to submit to the imposition of its most powerful and brutal enemies.

By Harut Sassounian

Editor, The California Courier

www.thecaliforniacourier.com

Translation of Ruzanna Avagyan