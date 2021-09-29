Patriotism blooms as the national holiday approaches

Xi Jinping walks around the Monument to the People’s Heroes to pay tribute during a ceremony to deliver baskets of flowers to deceased national heroes in Tian’anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, September 30, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Whether it is a live-broadcast Martyrs Day event, where the Chinese are overflowing with joy over Meng Wanzhou’s return, long-awaited patriotic films, and promising domestic journeys amid epidemic outbreaks, the Chinese are about to embrace a very special national holiday to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China with unprecedented joy, expectation and patriotism.

On Thursday, which marks the Day of China’s Martyrs, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and state leaders will join representatives from all walks of life to present flower baskets to the heroes fallen nationals in Tiananmen Square. The event, which will be broadcast live by the China Media Group, is expected to inspire people to learn from the martyrs who courageously fought for the country and strengthen their patriotism, experts said.

On the occasion of the CCP’s centenary, the first batch of the CCP’s spiritual pedigree, a total of 46 great minds forged during the Party’s centennial effort, was officially released on Wednesday, reflecting the great spirit of creations, struggles, of the unity of the Chinese people, and dreams have formed over a long period of time.

Before the national holiday, patriotism increased in the country to an unprecedented level. With the unremitting efforts of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and the impatience of hundreds of millions of homeland family members, Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou finally returned to the homeland embrace after 1 028 days in Canada.

Despite the current sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 in Fujian Province (east China) and Heilongjiang Province (northeast China), the Chinese remain enthusiastic about traveling due to their profound confidence in the government’s proper management of the epidemic.

In line with the country’s anti-epidemic policies, hotels and restaurants across the country have put in place protective measures to ensure the safety and health of travelers. For example, the environment in hotels will be strictly examined before providing services to tourists, and intelligent robots will be deployed in many regions to offer contactless services to customers. Picturesque places have opened online reservations to prevent large gatherings.

This year’s National Day is expected to see 650 million domestic passenger trips nationwide, recovering to more than 80% from the same period in 2019 before the pandemic, People’s Daily cited a report released by an agency on Monday. Chinese online travel.

Baidu Travel Report Said “Red Roads” Still Attract People, With The CCP Museum In Beijing, The Site Of The First CCP National Congress In Shanghai, And The Jinggang Mountain Revolution Museum in Jiangxi province (eastern China). , attracting the most tourists.

Chen Jie, a doctoral student at the School of Chinese Medicine at the University of Hong Kong, said he plans to go to Golden Bauhinia Square to attend a flag raising ceremony. “There had been security concerns before the National Security Law was in place, but those concerns are gone,” he told the Global Times on Wednesday.

The Chinese National Day will be very important at the box office. Movie buffs have high expectations due to two of the most anticipated films on War to Resist American Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) titled The Battle of Changjin Lake and My country, my parents, a film that celebrates the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Fu Ruoqing, vice president and general manager of China Film Co., also a producer of My country, my parents, told the Global Times that films about heroes and positive energy are always what audiences need. The heart of the film is “inheriting the Chinese spirit”, representing the vision of filmmakers and audiences on the future of the homeland.

Cheng Po-yu, 33, general secretary of the Cross-Straits Youth Exchange Association and Beijing-based Taiwanese businessman, told the Global Times on Wednesday that he would stay in Beijing and watch the long-awaited war film. The Battle of Changjin Lake. The three-hour epic, after being delayed in August due to outbreaks in parts of the country, explains why China had to wage a war against the United States, which had the most powerful military in the world. time, and also how young Chinese soldiers sacrificed their lives to gain “respect and pride” and defend the homeland.

A multitude of events will make this National Day a very special one, in the year marking the centenary of the CCP. China has achieved its first centennial goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and aims to achieve the second goal of building a great modern socialist country, Su Wei, professor at the Committee’s Party School, told the Global Times. of the Chongqing Party. Wednesday.

The country’s strong patriotism reflects the Chinese people’s deep belief in the “four matters of trust” (confidence in the socialist path, theory and system and culture) and pride in strong leadership, executive power and the will of the CCP, Su said.

Patriotism will in turn inspire the Chinese people and CCP members to draw strength from the minds forged during the Party’s century-old efforts to overcome difficulties and risks, Su added.