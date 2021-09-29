The US-Indian relationship is the litmus test of the quad bike

Biden met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Quad summit last week. India occupies a unique position between the western flank from which the United States appears to be retreating and the southeast flank where it is making new promises. Unlike allies in Europe, these mixed signals from Washington have yet to test New Delhi’s gullibility.

Even so, geopolitics remain important as the United States effect a foreign policy shift in Asia. In less than six months, the Quad has become more than just flexible group of like-minded partners , as the Four Leaders wrote in March, to boldly include issues such as peace and security in the Taiwan Strait in its mandate. Last week’s summit also took place in the shadow of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which held back Europe optimism towards Washington.

Last week, US President Joe Biden welcomed the leaders of Australia, India and Japan to the White House for the first in-person summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad. The four leaders issued an ambitious joint statement rather than separate, as in the past. The agenda was largely focused on addressing global challenges such as climate change and access to vaccines, signaling that the Quad is not just a geopolitical clique, as China has asserted.

The US-India relationship could be the litmus test for Quads. The group recently invoked democratic ideals like bonding glue to solve three key challenges, as evidenced by its working groups: the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, climate change and emerging technologies. India has a vital role to play in every area, but it also has many unresolved differences with the United States, such as their vaccine supply chain issues, climate policy approaches, and priorities. contradictory concerning Taiwan and Pakistan.

Long known as the World Pharmacy, India’s iconic global vaccine delivery program came to a screeching halt during its devastating crisis. COVID-19 wave in May, and its manufacture was altered by US restrictions on commodities needed to make vaccines. The Biden administration was also initially hesitant to approve patent waivers for COVID-19 vaccines, which India has backed, though the White House ultimately gave in. If the World Trade Organization ministerial conference approves the proposal in November, it would strengthen Quads’ goal of donation of 1.2 billion vaccines and supporting the COVAX vaccination initiative led by the World Health Organization.

Now that it has administered over 800 million shots at home, India plans to resume vaccine exports in October, by supplying them via COVAX. As India prepares for its global supply, the United States is expected to ensure an uninterrupted supply of raw materials needed by Indian manufacturers.

Meanwhile, India’s climate change record is better than its three Quad partners combined: India is the only G-20 economy on track to meet its Paris Agreement emission reduction targets. However, American policymakers having pushed Indeles mondes third carbon dioxide emitterto also make a net zero commitment, a long term plan that Indian politicians have called pie in the sky without immediate action. Tactical cooperation almost stalled under the Trump administration in the United States.

If the Biden administration wishes to revive the enthusiasm for climate change mitigation between the United States and India under his predecessor Barack Obama, he must define strategies for civilian and renewable nuclear energy, clean energy financing, energy efficient technologies, capacity building and climate resilience initiatives.

Last week, Quad members unveiled guiding principles for technological development, and they want to reduce the dependence of semiconductor chips on China. India does not have any indigenous foundries, but it is desperate to connect to the global chip supply chain, with possible help from Taiwan. Now the second player in smartphone manufacturing, India has shown an interest in taking advantage of recent supply chain disruptions. He’s ready to trick manufacturers by handing out over $ 1 billion in rewards to each company that sets up there.

As the United States aims to regain supremacy in chipmaking and India is trying to enter the market, traders from both countries will inevitably compete for shares of the same pie. The US government should avoid policies that could negatively affect its partner down the road. Showing restraint in supporting India’s efforts and even benefiting from its evolving human talents in electronics would be a win-win strategy.

In the long run, Quads’ unspoken motive is to deal with the rise of China, both economically and militarily. Although the group’s leaders resisted the Asian label of NATO, mentions of Taiwan in Quad’s meeting notes accentuate this underlying motive. In this context, the United States and India also show important differences. Some observers see New Delhi as a weak link both for its military capabilities and its unexpressed commitment to confront Beijing in the South China Sea or in the Taiwan Strait.

Countering China’s rise is undoubtedly a shared goal, but India currently views peace in Taiwan as far-fetched. New Delhi’s priorities are accelerating its economic development while securing its borders. Some analysts have argued that India’s supposed ambivalence should shorten US support for India, replacing it with cooperation with Indonesia or Vietnam. But these countries have not indicated that they will side with Washington against Beijing. Even if India expands its political and economic ties with Taiwan, its explicit military support will not be Automatique. India’s further strategic tilt depends on Chinese belligerence and US tolerance for New Delhi.

Another thorny issue for US lawmakers is India’s continued dependence on Russia for arms. The Russian inventory could inhibit the ability of Quad countries to work together. The specter of sanctions hangs above New Delhi’s purchase of Moscow’s S-400 missile defense system, which is primarily intended to deter Chinese salvos on land. But as US Senator Todd Young argued, sanctions could derail the Quad agenda, especially in the wake of India increase arms purchases of the United States and its allies. As the Quad seeks to strengthen its maritime alliance, the United States would do well to neglect the importation of the Russian platform instead of making it a sticking point.

India also remains concerned about the US accommodation of Pakistan. Despite the consensus in Washington on the Role of the Pakistani military in defeat in Afghanistan and even calls for sanctions, Pakistan’s location could still make it valuable to the United States, especially in the fight against terrorism. But India sees the United States as continuing to overlook Pakistan’s support for anti-Indian terrorist groups, while rewarding it with aid. Withdrawal from Afghanistan only exacerbates India’s fears from Pakistani support for anti-Indian jihad to the way it has supported the Taliban with impunity.

Pakistan continues to pose a threat to India, and New Delhi expects to face it militarily on its own. However, the more occupied it remains on its western front, the less India can focus on its eastern and maritime fronts, where the Quad sees a shared threat. But such an assessment of New Delhi’s capabilities rarely features in Washington’s political thinking, which is constrained by the basis of demands on the Afghan-Pakistani border.

All of this raises a question for New Delhi in the Quad: if US policy towards Pakistan continues to be driven by its narrow logistical needs without considering India’s concerns, how far should India be? to expand for Taiwan without any expected gain? The Joint US-Indian statement the past week has been bolder than any previous in indirectly addressing the issues of cross-border terrorism, but time will tell if the United States’ efforts are sufficient to remedy its image of relentless forgiveness to Pakistan.

The political differences between the United States and India require sensitive treatment and patient, pragmatic solutions that address mutual concerns while keeping Quads’ broader goals in mind. Creative and accommodating diplomacy between the two countries will underpin any future Quad successa test neither can afford to fail.