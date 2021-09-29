Kerry pushes China to cut more greenhouse gases by 2030





(Bloomberg) – America’s top climate diplomat urged China to act more aggressively to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, calling the decade a critical decade to bring global warming under control. We hope we can find common ground to move the process forward, and we are looking at a number of different ways to do it, the President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry said in an interview taped Wednesday for Leaders With Lacqua on Bloomberg TV. Kerry added that he hopes President Xi will make the decision that they can go further with reducing emissions over the next 10 years. President Xi Jinping pledged last week that China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, would stop building new coal-fired power plants outside that country, but did not pledge to cut its own dependence on fossil fuels. The United States and China are expected to discuss the issue ahead of a key United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in four weeks. China’s autonomy on the issue could be essential for progress. Although Kerry and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, have spent months in talks, the country has sought to make recent climate commitments – such as the Xis statement on coal at the United Nations General Assembly meeting. last week – regardless of the United States. Tensions between the two countries over other topics, including trade and human rights, also threaten to derail climate progress seen as essential to success in Glasgow. Kerry acknowledged on Wednesday that over the past few months climate efforts have been somewhat hampered by other things. Separately, Kerry berated other top emitting countries for acting too timidly to reduce global warming emissions. Several major economies, including Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and Switzerland, have submitted inadequate or weakened plans to step up emission reductions to a level necessary to keep warming below 1.5. degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the nonprofit Climate Tracking action research group. This is a key threshold for avoiding some of the most catastrophic effects of climate change. The story continues We obviously have an obligation to do the job, but some countries, for various reasons, are not yet committed to pushing the line on some of the cuts we need to achieve, Kerry said. The United States, Canada, Japan, the EU and the United Kingdom, among other countries accounting for around 55% of the world’s gross domestic product, have pledged to keep the line at 1.5 degrees, said Kerry. But there are other countries that emit very significant amounts that have not yet set out on this path to achieve it, he said. The top 20 emitting countries, above all, must step up a gear. Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

