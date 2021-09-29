Cabinet led by PM Modi approves retention of PM Poshan Shakti Nirman for 5 years





On Wednesday, the Union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Modi gave a green signal to the deployment of the “Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman” program aimed at eliminating the problem of malnutrition among schoolchildren in India. As part of this program, elementary students in public and government-subsidized schools across the country will receive hot cooked meals. The decision was taken during the meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The lunch project has been renamed PM Poshan Shakti Nirman” Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur informed that the existing midday meal project will be renamed as national program to “PM Poshan Shakti Nirman”. of more than 11.2 lakh of government-subsidized schools across the country. The program will last 5 years and Rs 1.31 lakh crores will be spent, ”the minister said. Over the past year, the government has invested over Rs 24,400 crore in the program, including around Rs 11,500 crore in food grains. The program aims to eradicate malnutrition in children by 2022, under which different ministries will collaborate to reduce the level of stunting, undernutrition, low birth weight and anemia. . 11.80crore of children in 11.20 lakh schools will benefit from the program: government According to the infographic shared by MonGov IndiaOfficial Twitter account of, the program with an expenditure of Rs 1.31 lakh crore for the next five years aims to cover 11.80 crore children in 11.20 lakh schools across the country. All students enrolled in levels I to VIII in public schools subsidized by the government can benefit from the program. “The CCEA, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the continuation of the” National scheme for PM POSHAN in schools “for the five years, from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a financial outlaw of Rs 54,061 , 73 crores from the central government and Rs 31,733.17 crore from the state government and the administrations of the territory of the Union, ”the Indian government said in a statement. The government in a statement also said it would bear an additional cost of around Rs 45,000 on food grains.

“Therefore, the total budget for the program will amount to Rs 1,30,794.90 crore,” the statement added. The government, through the program, also plans to encourage “school nutrition gardens” on school premises, to expose students to first-hand experience of nature and gardening. Image: PTI / ANI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/pm-modi-led-cabinet-gives-nod-for-continuation-of-pm-poshan-shakti-nirman-for-5-years.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos