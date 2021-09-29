China faces energy crisis, debt crisis, and economists sound the alarm





Evergrande is China’s second-largest real estate developer. Noel Celis / Getty Images The Chinese economy is grappling with the Evergrande crisis and a major energy crisis.

On top of that, the government is tackling debt, big business, and cryptocurrencies.

Many investors and analysts are worried about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

See more stories on the Insider business page. China was the only major economy in the world to expand in 2020, after having succeeded in rapidly eradicating the coronavirus. Yet the world’s second-largest economy now faces major challenges that worry investors and analysts. The real estate development giant Evergrande is on the verge of failure and an energy crisis is weighing on growth. On top of that, President Xi Jinping wants to reform the country, reducing the economy’s dependence on debt and reducing the power of bigger companies. Evergrande poses great dangers Evergrande is a huge real estate developer who owes more than $ 300 billion, but has not spat for a number of key loan payments. It has customers and suppliers across the country and investors around the world. However, a consensus has built on wall street that Evergrande is unlikely to cause a huge global shock. Analysts generally believe the Chinese government will step in to limit the damage a default would cause. Still, Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia at Daiwa Capital Markets, told Insider that Wall Street is too complacent. He said the government would likely protect owners, but “shareholders, creditors, bondholders will suffer.” He added: “Then you have to think about what will happen next, how that will change the risk appetite of the market as a whole.” Lai said that China’s broader real estate development industry, which makes up a large part of the economy, is now facing much higher borrowing costs due to the Evergrande crisis. Other analysts have said that a real estate slowdown could reduce demand for global commodities such as copper. An energy crisis threatens the economy In addition to Evergrande, China is facing an acute energy crisis that has led to blackouts and rationing across the country. Energy is scarce after a long winter and a rapid economic recovery which has driven up demand for electricity. The government’s push to cut pollution ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics has also weighed on supplies, as sky-high prices for natural gas and coal hit power producers. For many economists, energy shortages are the biggest threat to Chinese growth. Goldman Sachs downgraded its GDP growth forecast for 2021 at 7.8% against 8.2% this week. Other institutions such as S&P Global Ratings and Nomura have done the same. Energy shortages have reduced output in a number of energy-intensive industries, which Goldman Sachs said adds to “already significant downward pressure on growth prospects.” Xi Jinping’s crackdown could spill over Many fluctuations in the Chinese economy are due to the policies of President Xi Jinping. The president’s drive to reduce debt across the economy was a key factor in the Evergrande crisis. Xi also launched a “common prosperity” campaign aimed at reducing inequalities and saw the government crack down on some of China’s biggest companies, especially in the tech and education sectors. He has hit Chinese companies listed in the United States hard and weighed on the Chinese domestic stock market, with the CSI 300 index down 7% since the start of the year. China has also cracked down on cryptocurrencies, outright banning mining and trading. Movements hit bitcoins – the largest cryptocurrency in the world – in the last few months. It last traded at $ 42,205, down from an all-time high of over $ 64,000 reached in April. Lai said Xi wanted reform and seemed willing to accept slower growth to achieve it. While China once focused on growth, it seems “the pain threshold is much higher this time around,” he said.

