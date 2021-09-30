Indonesia: politics painted | The interpreter

Street art has been the subject of much discussion on Indonesian airwaves over the past two months. Three spray-painted murals expressing a critical perspective on governments’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic were quickly covered by officials, triggering heated debates on freedom of expression and the role of street art in national politics, recalling the struggle for the country’s independence.

While the graffiti controversy has eased slightly in recent weeks, the debate may soon resurface with the potential of a third wave of the pandemic in Indonesia with the country already an epicenter of the virus and one of the biggest contributors daily cases around the world.

The murals have emerged amid complaints about official responses to Covid-19, with many issues in the healthcare sector yet to be resolved. The most controversial street art was painted in a tunnel on the outskirts of Jakarta, depicting a figure who resembled President Joko Widodo with his eyes covered and captioned 404: not found. Obviously a reference to the Internet standard 404 error when a hyperlink is broken, the image has become a symbol for many Indonesians disillusioned with the government, while the phrase 404: Not found turned into a cry of rally for freedom of expression. Street art ruffled feathers authorities, who claimed he was insulting the president as a symbol of the state, leading police to search for the unknown creators.

Two other murals fueled the controversy. Graffiti with the words God i’m hungry (God I’m hungry) and Be forced to Swell in NOTlost Yang Sa kit (Forced to be healthy in a sick country) were also censored later.

The administration is apparently sensitive to the shortcomings in its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which has been widely criticized as insufficient. But the crackdown only drew more attention to her. The pursuit of street artists prompted the alliance of university students Call for success in the city of Yogyakarta to ask mural competition, giving birth to Indonesian aspirants Banksys.

This should be seen as political feedback for the government, Adinda Tenriangke Muchtar, executive director of Jakarta-based think tank The Indonesian Institute, told me in an interview. When we talk about democracy and respect for the law, we have to ask ourselves whether there is discrimination in society that encourages this kind of expression simply because people do not have the opportunity to be heard or [responses to] their aspirations are deaf when they are submitted through formal political channels.

Comments have peaked. In his speech on the State of the Union in August, Jokowi, as the president is well known, said he knew the government had received criticism for not having solved a number of problems. He thanked people for their comments and called on them to continue building a democratic culture.

Police subsequently announced that they no longer sue creators of the mural 404: Not Found, describing it as a work of art. Instead, they announced a mural competition with a cup of the chiefs of police as a trophy. Corn observers saw this move as much too late. The threat of criminal charges had already been issued and the desired paralyzing effect had already been achieved. Citizens will undoubtedly be much more hesitant about similar public expressions of criticism in the future. But then again, the writing has long been on the wall of Indonesian politics.

Murals are part of the Indonesian political tradition that dates back to the pre-independence era in 1945. The most emblematic example was the phrase Freedom is the glory of any nation. Indonesia for Indonesians! captured by a Dutch photographer Orthuys case. Historian JJ Rizal explained that the mural has become an outlet for residents of the newly born nation to despise colonialism. The kind of work that the Oorthuys camera has recorded has long been both a mass communication medium and a valuable propaganda tool.

Other murals in West Java made by photographer JC Taillie in 1947, such as Continue to fight against joint security oentoek (Keep Fighting for Our Safety), portrayed the spirit of independence, as graffiti scrawled on the wall of a house in West Java that same year called for Total independence and international brotherhood of all freedom-loving peoples.

Indonesian street arts became a distinct subculture in the New Order era under Suharto, where a group of artists from Yogyakarta called Paddy croc created several murals as avenues to give voice to public critics. After Reform in the late 1990s, street art flourished in the country, with the Respecta Street Art Gallery (RSAG) establishing Indonesian Street Arts Database, a network of independently managed community efforts towards a more comprehensive historical archive of murals, accessible not only to passers-by, but also to the general public.

There is no doubt that murals will continue to play a crucial role in Indonesian political discussions.