Donald Trump courted by Twitter alternative Gettr led by his ex-advisor





Former President Donald Trump hasn’t created any new social media accounts since he was kicked from Twitter and Facebook earlier this year, but that doesn’t stop alternative platforms focused on freedom of expression from ‘try to recruit him.

Jason Miller, a former senior Trump adviser who is now CEO of a Twitter alternative called Gettr, told The Post he has been in talks with Trump for months to join the platform, which says she has listed 2.5 million users since it went live in June.

Miller wants to get Trump on Gettr with the idea that if the former president is a member, millions of his fans will follow.

Trump has yet to agree to register. Far from the days when he lent his name to vodka, steaks and ties, the former president wants to make sure it is a viable platform before joining, Miller told the Post .

Gettr currently looks like a streamlined version of Twitter, but Miller says the platform plans to add features like direct messaging and live streaming in the coming months. Gettr Pay, an alternative to Apple and Google Pay, is expected next year.

Trump also wants something else as a condition of membership, according to an Axios report last month: fairness in Gettr. Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former Trump senior adviser Jason Miller tries to convince his former boss to join GETTR.Bloomberg via Getty Images

Miller did not confirm this report, but said talks with the ex-president have progressed since August. He declined to provide details. He spoke to The Post over a steak lunch at a restaurant near Gettr’s New York headquarters. It’s located in the former offices of flashy clothing brand Versaces on the 20th floor of 3 Columbus Circle. (The golden flourishes left by the former tenant might appeal to equally flashy-tasting Trumps.)

Gettr received funding from Guo Wengui, a businessman who fled China in 2014 and is close to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. It also has other anonymous backers and has raised around $ 75 million so far, according to the company. Miller told the Post he recently spoke to potential investors overseas, including in Latin America and Europe.

Gettr isn’t the first platform to woo the former president.

Speak, another free speech-focused alternative to Twitter and Facebook, gained ground among conservatives in late 2020 before collapsing and burning when Amazon Web Services banned the company in the wake of the May 6 riots. January, leaving its app unusable for a month. Trump reportedly considered joining Speak, but hesitated when the company refused to censor critics, New York Magazine reported.

GETTR has struggled with content moderation issues. SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett

Gettr also relies on Amazon Web Services to provide the technology behind its site, but Miller said it has a back-up plan to avoid an extended Talk-like outage if Amazon cuts the business.

As part of its “free speech” philosophy, Gettr has avoided censoring certain controversial content. While YouTube has banned many “anti-vax” content, Gettr allows such content on its site, according to Miller, who had to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask to enter the restaurant where he met The Post.

And Miller seeks to differentiate Gettr from rival pro-Trump platforms by making it more international. Miller has already persuaded Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to join and is pushing other global right-wing populist figures to join.

The CEO traveled to Europe in September to recruit politicians, including French anti-immigration media figure Ric Zemmour, who is widely regarded as one of the top contenders for the 2022 presidential election.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is on GETTR.AFP via Getty Images

Miller also met Marion Marchal, another conservative political figure in France who is the niece of Marine Le Pen as well as Nigel Farage, former member of the European Parliament and Brexit architect.

So far, Zemmour, Marchal and Farage do not appear to have signed up.

But running a social media business doesn’t just involve sexy tasks like flying around the world to hang out with politicians.

Miller said he spent much of his time as CEO dealing with content moderation issues, including a flood of videos of jihadist executions reported by Politico and child pornography reported by researchers at the ‘Stanford University in August.

Gettr says it is tackling these issues and strengthening its content moderation teams, which are made up of contract workers overseas. Miller did not specify how many moderators are employed by Gettr, but said the company has around 300 full-time employees and contractors around the world, including 50 in New York City.

Above Miller’s conversations with Trump looms the possibility that the former president will run again in 2024, a prospect that the former adviser says is increasingly likely.

Miller said he told Trump he would only quit his job to work on the Trumps campaign after the ex-president joined the platform, attracted millions of users and helped the company to succeed in an initial public offering. If that doesn’t happen, Miller says he would expect to advise the Trump campaign part-time.

If Trump doesn’t show up, Miller predicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the front-runner for the GOP nomination. As for DeSantis, he appears to have joined Gettr in July.

