Turmoil has hit government ranks: Shehbaz





LAHORE: Governments over three years of money laundering and corruption propaganda ended after the National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation and a clear note by a UK court.

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) chairman and AN opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said this during a press conference held here at the party’s office in Model Town on Wednesday. He said after the National Crime Agency investigation and a favorable opinion from the UK court, turmoil hit the government ranks. The recent UK court verdict exposed all of the government’s lies to the nation.

Now the government is trying to give the impression that the National Crime Agency has started its own investigation, but everything is clear in the official letters from various government departments sent to the NCA, he said, adding that the CEO from NAB Lahore also traveled to London and offered assistance to the National Crime Agency.

During the investigation, while no progress was seen against us, the hands and feet of the NAB and the East Recovery Unit swelled, and then the FIA ​​was invited to enter the arena, he said, adding that the lies of Imran Niazi and his supporters were exposed after the UK court stamped the order.

Every effort has been made to defame me. There is a system of Nature. Time will prove who is honest and trustworthy, Shehbaz said. He said the words of the Supreme Court and the London court ruling proved that he had not committed any corruption or money laundering.

Shehbaz Sharifs spokesperson Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar and Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari were present on the occasion.

Honor and disgrace are in the hands of Allah. A storm of insults was hurled against me and my family and baseless allegations were made on television day and night, Shehbaz said. The NAB-Niazi link made allegations of corruption in the Multan metro. a front man and owned an offshore company, but these claims were dismissed by the Chinese government.

This government did not consider how China has helped and supported Pakistan over the past 74 years, he said and added that he was also accused of embezzling money from the victims’ fund of the earthquake in 2006. He said at the time that he was in exile. He said DFID opened its office on a day off on July 15, 2009 and issued a statement denying the allegations. He said he served the Punjab for ten years under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif, he, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz were sent to jail, but so far nothing has been proven against any of them.

He said that in 2019 the government managed to publish an article in the Daily Mail and journalist David Rose was invited here and met Imran Niazi. Shehbaz said that Imran Khan’s fire had hiccups as well. The National Crime Agency is a world-renowned investigative agency, he said, adding that the Pakistani Asset Recovery Unit wrote a letter to the NCA for investigation, exposing the lies of Imran Niazi and his supporters.

DG NAB Shehzad Saleem offered his assistance to the National Crime Agency in investigations, he said and maintained that such lies should be stopped now. He said that not one or two but four of his family’s accounts were frozen and that we voluntarily cooperated with the investigation. He said the worst revenge against the PMLN was still going on in Pakistan, but this propaganda did not work in London because there is a rule of law and no one can pressure investigators as well as people. courts.

The president of the PMLN said the Supreme Court in its remarks said there was no corruption. The National Crime Agency is investigating up to six years ago, but in our case, the investigation dates back 20 years. When I was in exile I did not live there as a guest of the queen and received an allowance, but was doing business there and bought an apartment with a loan from my acquaintance and d ‘a bank and we showed all the documents to the National Crime Agency, Shehbaz mentioned.

Imran Khan has gone out of his way to defame us, he said, adding that the time will come very soon and it will be known who is honest and trustworthy. I repeat today that if even after my death corruption is proven, my body should be taken out of the grave and hung on a pole, Shehbaz said.

After Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference, the PMLN Lahore division organizational meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Addressing the meeting, Nawaz said it was the first time he had addressed his party members from such a distance. He said the PML-N is getting stronger today thanks to the people and has become the biggest party in the country. We have built metro buses, an orange train, hospitals, schools and colleges. Today, people are proud of the old Pakistan, he added.

The former prime minister said that while people accepted the PMLN narrative, now the RTS will no longer be closed and our votes will go to the PTI. He said that today people have no money to pay electricity and gas bills, buy medicine and food. From 2013 to 2017, the country was progressing. Dictators never let this country function, he said, adding that the PMLN has made Pakistan a nuclear power by showing courage.

He said that several elected prime ministers of Pakistan were facing bad luck. He said that Sheikh Mujibur Rehman used to proudly say that Pakistan was created by him. He was one of Quaid-i-Azam’s associates. If we were up to the task, we shouldn’t have been barred from coming to power again and again, he said and announced he would be among his party members as soon as possible. In Pakistan we did not get justice, but in Britain we got justice and wanted the Pakistani justice system to become similar to the British system where no one can put pressure on anyone, he said. he concludes.

Mian Javed Latif and Waheed Kakar also addressed the meeting while PMLN Punjab Secretary General Owais Leghari gave a presentation on organizational matters. PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan also addressed the meeting.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said she congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for being declared an honest and trustworthy man internationally. Imran Khan has become mentally ill and uses the NAB and FIA to file a complaint against the PMLN, she said, adding that despite all the resources and records he has failed to prove wrongdoing or corruption of the PMLN.

She said when the government was asked about the gifts they said they couldn’t say anything. She said billions of rupees have been laundered in the country for carrying out bogus cases. She said that the PMLN is the future of Pakistan because only the PMLN has a narrative that has been accepted by the nation. She said there was no one who did not believe in the sanctity of voting and the supremacy of the Constitution and that this was the only way to develop the country.

She said that Nawaz Sharif never asked for anything for himself, but must have lost his post because of his story, which they did not want to accept. Nawaz Sharif asked for the honor of voting. Maryam said that when people remember Khidmat, they remember PMLN. People remember Shehbaz Sharif when they see piles of garbage on the roads of Lahore.

The PTI will not have any candidates in the next election, Maryam said, adding that Imran Khan had not gone to America because no one was ready to meet him and recognize him as the elected prime minister of Pakistan. The one page they are talking about also failed, she claimed. She said where were those who said that Nawaz Sharif is over. Even today, Imran Khan’s day begins with Nawaz Sharif, who is also talked about in cabinet meetings, she said and called on party workers to work hard for the sake of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/896427-turmoil-has-hit-govt-ranks-shehbaz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos