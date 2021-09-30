The Evergrande crisis could be Xi Jinping’s opportunity

They may still be right. China’s impending collapse brigade and their willingness to hang on to the slightest suspicion of trouble in the country have them Wolf crying far too often with predictions of the impending demise of state parties.

Super smart officials, tons of money, the sheer force of government power: the impressive qualities that many Western hedge fund managers and other Chinese fans attribute to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) should guarantee, according to the familiar tale, that he can manage his way out of this crisis, as in the past.

The controlled demolition of debt-laden real estate giant Evergrande, as Chinese netizens have dubbed the company’s slow-motion collapse, provides a real-time stress test of beliefs dear to the Chinese party-state.

It was Beijing’s financial regulators, after all, who bought out this crisis.

The central government decided to burst a real estate bubble in 2020, ordering developers to reduce indebtedness and debt.

In a country with few outlets for personal investment, property prices have long been the third rail of local politics. The urban middle class that forms the basis of party support depends on property as a store of wealth and vigorously protests if prices fall.

At the end of last year, new construction topped the estimated number of future households by three, according to the Rhodium Group, and a crash is on the horizon.

Bursting the bubble now, while extremely painful, will be much easier than five years from now, when demographic headwinds are much more apparent, Rhodium experts wrote in a research note to clients.

But the Evergrande crisis is more than a banal cyclical downturn in real estate. The same forces that sweep Chinese politics, diplomacy and technology are shaking up the economy and the vibrant private sector that has been its lifeblood for decades.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s new policy for the next era of his reign of common prosperity has the stated goal of transforming the Chinese economy and society into something fairer and less flashy.

Billionaires, celebrities and more are out. The middle class and complete loyalty to Xi and the CCP are there.

The party still prevails, no matter what, which makes the current standoff with Evergrande all the more perilous, as a lot of middle-class wealth and ambitions could disappear with the business shutdown.

Companies like Evergrande were firmly in the crosshairs of financial regulators when they started turning the screw with the issuance last year of the three red lines policy that set ceilings on debt ratios linked to assets, equity and liquidity available to bring the industry back to earth.

In its go-go years in the decade of 2010, Evergrandes’ business model was summed up in the pithy slogan Three Highs and One Low, in other words, high debt, high leverage, high figure. high business and low cost.

Evergrande and similar businesses prospered by borrowing heavily to acquire land and then selling units off-plan even before construction was underway. They would then use the pre-sales money to finance other construction.

The real estate company has made Evergrandes founder and boss Xu Jiayin super rich, which makes him the perfect villain at a time when the CCP will need a lot.

In his recent book, Red roulette, an insider account on high-profile deals and transactions in China, exiled businessman Desmond Shum recounts the methods Xu used to forge relationships with well-connected party figures.

Shum says that Xu took Shums’ wife, who was in business with the family of then prime minister Wen Jiabaos, to a jewelry store and offered to buy her a ring for $ 1 million. She refused, but Xu still bought two.

In China, there are several ways to get the attention of those in power, writes Shum. Xus’ preferred method was to give outrageously expensive gifts.

We can’t blame Xu for wanting to build his contact list. In China, the government, in one form or another, technically owns all the land and controls all the banks. Without a connection, developers like Xu can close their doors overnight.

By the time regulators decided to turn off the money tap last year, Evergrande had racked up around $ 300 billion in debt. She owes large sums of money to the contractors and suppliers who completed her apartments.

The company has also taken down payments on around 1.4 million units that it has yet to complete. But since he has no money to pay the contractors, he tries to settle his debts with unfinished apartments. All this in an already surplus market.

But, I repeat, the government has a lot of money and is made up of hyper-competent officials with all the powers they need to land a jumbo like Evergrande without a crash, right?

As the Chinese state media and their many cronies around the world keep reminding us, Beijing is at the height of its power. The popular slogan in China is: The East is rising. The West is in decline.

Such confidence is far too complacent. Chinese growth has been slowing for years and the country is facing a demographic crisis. Even though Evergrande isn’t a Lehman Brothers moment, it does symbolize the start of a heartbreaking adjustment for the Chinese economy.

The specifications of financial managers are already sullied by allowing the real estate bubble to develop as it did and with missteps that almost caused a stock market crash in 2015.

Construction and related industries constitute almost a third of the Chinese economy and real estate represents 80 percent of household wealth, compared to around a third in the USA.

The central government is resisting the Evergrande bailout, in large part because it does not want to set a precedent for a private company.

But it won’t be easy in every way. Other developers are strangled by Beijing’s credit crunch and have tried to offload properties to raise money to pay off loans.

In recent weeks, several city governments have stepped in to prevent developers from over-discounting their properties in fire sales for fear they will send the entire market into a death spiral.

The real systemic risk to the financial system would be a large and sustained decline in house prices and sales, wrote Wei He de Gavekal, an economics research group.

In the meantime, the financial system will suffer, and growth will slow in an economy already stressed by the management of COVID-19.

The timing is tricky for Xi, as at the end of next year he will seek a third five-year term as the head of the CCP, after his term limit rules were changed in 2018 to allow him to stay beyond that. of a decade. The move has aroused the anger and anguish of many of his privately-voiced colleagues, for the time being, but with the possibility of more open dissent as the party convention approaches.

It’s no wonder he’s looking for rich villains and greater loyalty. He will need both.