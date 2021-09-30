Wasim Khan steps down as CEO of PCB





LAHORE: In a major guard change at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan resigned as chief executive on Wednesday, the third notable change seen in the new regime led by newly elected president Ramiz Raja.

Days after Ramiz’s name was appointed by PCB chief boss Imran Khan as a BoG member earlier this month, a clear message that he will be the next president, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have offered their resignations. More changes are expected in the coming days, which is nothing more than a tradition that is repeated every time a new PCB leader arrives.

On Wednesday morning, in a rapidly evolving situation, the PCB officially announced that Wasim, 50, had resigned. Then in the afternoon an emergency of the Board of Governors (BoG) was called to decide on the resignation of the CEOs while there were still four months left in his three-year contract which was due to end in February 2022.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Council met today via video conference during which they unanimously accepted the resignation of Managing Director Wasim Khan, who had joined the PCB on a three-year contract on February 1, 2019, said the PCB. in a statement after the BoG meeting on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, PCB Chairman Ramiz said: During his time at PCB, Wasim Khan has shown excellent leadership, especially after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic when very few information was available and precise decision making was needed to ensure cricket was not affected. and continued to be played nationally and internationally.

The PCB owes a debt of gratitude to Wasim Khan for his good leadership and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and career endeavors, the PCB chief said in the statement.

Speaking at the meeting, Wasim seemed happy with his switch to PCB.

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the PCB and extremely satisfying to see the resumption of the cricket test with Sri Lanka playing the tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the return of the HBL Pakistan Super League over the past two years. , did he declare.

When I arrived in 2019, there was a real need to build relationships and restore and improve the global image and reputation of PCB and Pakistani cricket. Through decisive and strategic decision-making, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, we have managed to gain the goodwill and respect of the global cricket family, which I hope will lead to an increase in international cricket hosted in Pakistan in the future.

With a five-year strategy in place, a new domestic structure in its third season and the investment in women’s cricket in an upward direction, I think it’s a good time to move on and reunite with my young family. They sacrificed a lot so that I could fulfill my dreams of contributing to Pakistani cricket, which will always remain very close to my heart, Wasim added.

I am grateful to have worked with all of our fantastic business partners and PCB enthusiasts. I also want to thank each of my staff for their support, as well as Pakistani players, men and women, and Pakistani cricket fans.

Finally, I wish PCB President Ramiz Raja the best during his tenure, I am sure there will be some exciting times to come for Pakistani cricket under his leadership, Wasim concluded.

A PCB spokesperson said that while Wasim was interested in an extension after the first three-year term ends in February 2022, everyone has the right to assess and assess their position in the current situation, he could therefore have changed his mind to prefer his family, instead of continuing with PCB. The Wasims family live in Birmingham.

The spokesperson dispelled the impression that since the new PCB chairman was applying a wage cut, Wasim preferred to resign. It can be mentioned here that the Manis regime introduced high salary packages under which Wasim received a monthly salary in millions of rupees. High salaries were also handed to Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach and head coach, Waqar Younis (bowling coach) and others hired by Mani-led management.

The PCB did not share the details of these heavy salaries, even with the standing sports committees of the National Assembly and the Senate, despite several warnings from them.

In response to a question, the PCB spokesperson said that in addition to the chairman and chief financial officer, the post of CEO was also constitutional.

It can be mentioned here that as the CEO had great powers over more than 50 charges, shared equally with the PCB chairman, a man appointed by the previous chairman may not be acceptable to the new chairman Ramiz. .

Interestingly, family commitments were cited as the reason for the resignation. It is relevant to mention here that seven months ago Birmingham-born Wasim asked the previous president that he was interested in an extension of his term when the first expires in February.

Then PCB president Mani kept the request on hold, saying that his own three-year term will have expired in August 2021, it is best if his request is considered by the next president, whoever he is. But Wasim decided to part ways with PCB immediately after the arrival of a new president.

During Wasims PCB’s stint, with Mani as president, Pakistani cricket experienced a number of ups and downs.

The national structure of the country was completely transformed after the abolition of the role of the departments, and the overhaul resulted in the loss of their jobs of many departmental cricketers on the national circuit.

Meanwhile, the franchise-based Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 competition, which had become a successful brand before the arrival of Mani and Wasim, also suffered setbacks in the past three years when the six Franchise owners have moved the Lahore High Court against PCB policies. which caused them heavy financial losses. The 2020 and 2021 editions of PSL experienced setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic which revealed a number of flaws in the administration of the event, particularly in 2021, when several cases of Covid emerged during of the Karachi stage of PSL, causing the competition to stop halfway. .

Several conservators and gardeners across Pakistan also found themselves unemployed following the reform of the national structure previously composed of 16 teams (eight regions and as many departments) which now has six provincial associations.

In addition, the new constitution of the PCB, which was introduced in August 2019, could not be fully functional.

Club registration is still ongoing, which is essential to form the elected bodies of the 92 city cricket associations across the country and then to elect six provincial cricket associations.

International cricket in Pakistan, which had resumed in 2015, continued its gradual comeback during Wasim’s tenure before the startling tour cancellations of New Zealand (safety concerns) and England (player fatigue) failed. recently brought back Pakistan as host of international cricket. a.

