Putin welcomes compromises with Turkey in talks with Erdogan





President Vladimir Poutine yesterday hailed Moscow and Ankara’s ability to find “compromises” by welcoming Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks.

Russia and Turkey have historically had a complex relationship, balancing regional rivalries with the search for common ground on economic and strategic interests.

In recent years, the two powers have clashed especially in Syria, where Moscow and Ankara support opposing camps in the civil war.

They also found themselves in different camps in last year’s conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive end result,” said Putin in his residence in Sochi, a seaside town on the Black Sea.

He added that the two countries “have learned to find compromises favorable to both parties”.

Erdogan, who meets regularly with his Russian counterpart, said he believes there are great benefits in “Turkey and Russia maintaining stronger relations with each passing day.”

In Syria, the two countries last year sponsored a ceasefire deal in the northwestern Idlib region, home to the last major jihadist and rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria.

“The steps we have taken with Russia regarding Syria are of the utmost importance,” Erdogan told Putin.

“Peace there depends on Turkey-Russia relations. “

Despite their clashes, the two countries have drawn closer in recent years thanks to tensions between Moscow and the West and Ankara’s increasingly delicate relations with its NATO allies.

In 2019, Turkey agreed to a multibillion-dollar purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system that led to US sanctions last year.

Ankara and Moscow also have important common economic interests, especially in tourism and food exports.

Putin said total Turkish investment in Russia reached $ 1.5 billion, while Russian investment in Turkey reached $ 6.5 billion.

He also highlighted the inauguration last year of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, which carries Russian gas via Turkey across the Black Sea to Europe. Putin advises Erdogan to get a Sputnik hit

President Vladimir Putin told Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday that he should use the Russian Sputnik for his next booster shot and bragged about high antibody levels as he welcomed the Turkish leader for talks. In a warm exchange after three hours of talks at Putin’s residence in the resort town of Sochi, Putin said he recently spent an entire day with an infected assistant but did not contract the coronavirus. “I have high levels of antibodies, thank goodness I was lucky,” Putin told Erdogan in his palm-fringed residence. “So the next time you get vaccinated again (use) Sputnik,” Putin said in remarks broadcast on state television. Erdogan said he had already received a Pfizer booster and had an antibody level of 1,100. “Next time then,” Putin replied. Erdogan said nothing and just laughed. Earlier this month, the 68-year-old Kremlin chief spent two weeks in self-isolation after dozens of cases were detected around him.

