House panel subpoena organizers of January 6 Trump rally





A House committee investigating the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill has assigned 11 officials who helped plan rallies in favor of former President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack, including the massive event on Day of the siege in which the president told his supporters to fight like hell.

The announcement follows an initial round of summons last week that targeted former White House and administration officials who had contact with Trump before and during the insurgency.

In this file photo from Jan.6, 2021, violent insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump storm the United States Capitol in Washington. Court records show Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty on Monday September 27 to the revised charges and Ronald Sandlin, who lives near Memphis, pleaded not guilty on September 21. Prosecutors allege that Sandlin and DeGrave conspired from December 2020 to interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power.

José Luis Magana / AP

The committee said in a statement on Wednesday that the subpoenas were part of the panels’ efforts to gather information from the organizers and their associated entities on the planning, organization and funding of these events. Mississippi representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, said the investigation includes examining how various people and entities have coordinated their activities.

In letters to those subpoenaed, Thompson demands that officials provide documents to the panel by October 13 and appear in separate depositions the committee has scheduled from late October to early November.

Thompson cites in the letters the efforts of representatives of the Women for America First group to organize the rally on January 6 and to communicate collectively with senior White House officials. The subpoenas also mention other events the group planned in the weeks between Trump’s election defeat in November and the January attack.

The panel has stepped up its investigation in recent weeks as it attempts to dissect the origins of Trump’s supporters’ insurgency and find ways to prevent it from happening again. Trump loyalists beat and wounded police as they made their way inside the building, destroyed property and sent lawmakers running for their lives. Repeating Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud, they halted President Joe Bidens’ certification of victory and deeply rocked the U.S. Capitol.

The list of subpoenas includes Amy Kremer, Founder and President of Women for America First; Kylie Kremer, Founder and Executive Director of Women for America First; Cynthia Chafian, an organizer who filed the first permit for the rally; Caroline Wren, who the committee said was on the permit papers for the January 6 rally as a VIP advisor ”; and Maggie Mulvaney, who the panel said was on the license as a VIP manager.

Wren, a GOP fundraising veteran, was a national finance consultant for Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee between the presidential re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The AP previously reported that Wren participated in at least one call ahead of the pro-Trump rally with members of several groups listed as participants in the rally to organize credentials for VIP attendees.

Amy Kremer, who the committee said was on the list of designated points of contact for the rally, denounced the assault in a statement released on January 6 and said it was triggered after the rally by a handful of bad actors, while seeming to blame Democrats and news outlets for the riot.

Mulvaney, a niece of former Trump grand aide Mick Mulvaney, worked as the director of financial operations for the Trump campaign, according to his LinkedIn profile. Maggie Mulvaney retweeted several messages on Jan.6, including one from the president urging support for Capitol Police.

Former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson was also subpoenaed, who the committee said was involved in organizing the rally on January 6 and a smaller one the day before and was in direct communication with the former president about rallies.

The other names on the list were involved in the management and production of the rally and took care of programming, operations and logistics. These individuals are Justin Caporale and Tim Unes of Event Strategies, Inc., Megan Powers of MPowers Consulting LLC, Hannah Salem of Salem Strategies LLC and Lyndon Brentnall of RMS Protective Services. The panel said Brentnall was listed on the permit documents as an on-site supervisor.

Powers, who served as director of operations for the 2020 campaigns, worked as a White House and NASA press secretary, and was listed as one of two operations managers for the Jan.6 event. Salem, a former special assistant to the president and director of the White House press advance, was the rally operations manager for logistics and communications, according to the permit documents.

Last week the committee subpoenaed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The four men are among Trump’s most loyal collaborators and some of them spoke to him that day.

Thompson wrote to the four people that the committee was investigating the facts, circumstances and causes of the attack and asked them to produce documents by October 7 and to appear during depositions in mid-October.

In July, the committee held a moving first hearing with four police officers who fought insurgents and were injured and verbally assaulted when rioters broke into the building and repeated Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud. They spoke about their persistent physical and mental injuries and described in detail how they were attacked by the rioters. An officer said he was called racist slurs while restraining the insurgents.

At least nine people there died during and after the riots, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she attempted to break into the House bedroom and three other Trump supporters who have suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days immediately following, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging with protesters. A medical examiner later determined that he had died of natural causes.

Metropolitan Police announced this summer that two other of their officers who responded to the insurgency, Officers Kyle DeFreytag and Gunther Hashida, had also died by suicide.

