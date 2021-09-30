Jokowi, NIK-NPWP and new efforts to hunt tax evaders

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) earlier this month issued a regulation on the inclusion of the population identification number (I) and / or tax identification number (NPWP) in the implementation of public services in Indonesia.

According to the rules, inclusion is intended for two purposes, namely an identity marker for each provision of public services and an identity marker for each data on recipients of public services whose status is still active in Indonesia.

The rules are contained in Presidential Regulation number 83 of 2021 regarding the inclusion and use of population identification numbers and / or taxpayer identification numbers in public services.

Through the regulations, the government also regulates that utility data that has been equipped with a validated NIK and NPWP can be shared and used for multiple purposes.

First of all, prevention of corruption. Second, prevention of money laundering. Third, tax interest. Fourth, updating identity data in population data.

During his review of the presidential regulations, Jokowi said that the regulations were designed to support the implementation of standardized and integrated public service activities.

Public policy observer Trubus Trubus Rahadiansyah reads that policy is more than just a public service requirement, but is also meant to record and track (regular) community activities in public spaces.

From there, he felt that the government could track the activities of those who like to be “stubborn”, such as tax evasion and participation in terrorist activities.

Ideally, he said, the NIK-NPWP rules include personal data, businesses, income, tax payments in the family tree in question.

Trubus said that in fact, the NIK / NPWP inclusion rules have become standard practice in developed countries. However, for a developing country like Indonesia, where data is still scattered here and there, he clarified that this policy was characterized as non-populist.

This is because various groups have long benefited from weak data tracking in the Republic of Indonesia. He said that so far the upper middle class is still reluctant to open up to assets and income in order to avoid taxes, so he predicts that the resistance to the implementation of this rule will be quite tough. .

“Resistance and resistance from the community must exist, it requires long socialization as our society tends to be very private in private matters, especially the upper middle class,” he said. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (29/9).

Although he claims to support this new policy, Trubus is pessimistic about the benefits he will reap from it in the near future.

He said the big data synchronization challenge for each KL or utility agency was in sight. Naturally, government agencies and local governments have their own data which is not integrated with each other.

He took the example of the chaotic distribution of social assistance (bansos) and the disconnection of vaccination data from the Ministry of Health and Dukcapil from the Ministry of the Interior so that vaccination hacking could occur. .

On the other hand, he said related regulations would only work as intended if the government also carries out internal reforms and imposes severe penalties on stubborn state officials.

According to him, officials have been receiving “angpao” from certain parties for decades so that their activities are not detected on paper. If it’s not tough, the rules can be blunted because the upper classes have the ability to bribe officials.

“So far, officials have taken advantage of this lack of transparency, so I think it’s counterproductive to the existing conditions. So yes, in this case it’s rather difficult to implement,” he added.

Trubus then highlighted the issue of data security. He warned that there had been several massive public data leaks.

While the government cannot guarantee the security of its citizens’ data, it sees this as a separate rejection from the community.

In addition, he said, the rules could not be applied immediately, the government had to proceed to a long socialization.

“There has to be public education that there are things that at least don’t exist reward and Punishment, the obedient must be given reward because at that point people who obey and do not comply with taxes make no difference, ”he said.

Compete with Singapore and Cukong’s Paradise READ THE NEXT PAGE



