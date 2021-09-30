Arbitrator sides with Omarosa Manigault-Newman on Trump





A New York arbitrator ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump’s non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman was “unenforceable.”

Arbitrator T. Andrew Brown said in his ruling that the terms of the NDA were “very problematic” because they did not meet normal legal standards. Brown then called the NDA “vague, undefined and therefore void and unenforceable.”

“The Agreement effectively requires [Manigault Newman] an obligation never to say anything somewhat critical about Mr. Trump, his family or his family’s businesses for the rest of his life, ”Brown said according to NBC News.

The Trump campaign initially filed the arbitration complaint against Manigault-Newman, alleging that she violated a 2016 NDA due to her 2018 book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House. In the book, Manigault describes the former president as racist and in mental decline.

Manigault-Newman has appeared on The Apprentice three times, where she became close to Trump, taking him for himself and following him to the White House after his election in 2016. Manigault quickly became one of his main black supporters. However, the relationship deteriorated less than a year after Trump’s inauguration and she was forced to leave, although she maintains that she chose to leave.

Manigault wrote in her book that she did not sign an NDA to work in the White House. The Howard University graduate added in the day after leaving the White House, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump offered him a salary of $ 15,000 per month to work on his re-election campaign in exchange for the signing an NDA, Manigault-Newman called it “as harsh and restrictive as anything I had seen in all my years on television.

According to Brown, the NDA was more about expressing negative opinions about Trump than disclosing actual information related to the administration.

“The statements do not disclose hard data such as the results of internal polls or financial information from donors,” Brown wrote. Rather, they are mostly mere expressions of unflattering opinions, which are considered ‘confidential information’ based solely on Mr. Trump’s designation. This is exactly the kind of indefinite that New York courts do not allow to form the terms of a binding contract. “

