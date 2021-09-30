Prime Minister must ‘wake up’ from housing crisis, says council tenant moved 150 miles from local authority

Play video

As part of ITV News’ housing series, political correspondent Daniel Hewitt examines the rapidly growing practice of councils moving tenants out of their local authority

Boris Johnson must “wake up” to England lodging crisis, said a mother forced to relocate 150 miles from her local authority.

A born and raised LondonerKaren Beckett originally lived in a council house with three of her daughters in the borough of Waltham Forest. However, in 2019, local authorities told her to move to temporary accommodation in Telford, a Midlands town she had “never heard of”.

Ms Beckett is among 26,000 people who have been relocated outside their local area by the councils – a number that has increased by 316% in the last decade.

I said, “I can’t lift sticks, I have all my family and friends here,” Ms Beckett told ITV News, adding that her other daughters, grandchildren and elderly and sick mother were living in London.

“But they don’t take social media into account, so it was either me taking that or we were homeless on the streets.

Karen Beckett says she was ‘cut off’ from friends and family by the move

After funding and arranging the move herself, Ms Beckett said that realizing how isolated she was, she “broke down in tears” the moment she entered her new home.

Two years later, Ms Beckett rarely sees her sick mother – they are separated by a five-hour coach ride or a relatively expensive two-and-a-half-hour train journey.

Despite her anger at the Waltham Forest Council, Beckett acknowledges that local authorities have faced a lack of social housing for years, not thanks to successive governments.

His message to the current leader?

Come on Boris, wake up. I’m not just speaking for myself, there are other people in my situation, we’ve been cut off, cut off from what we know, “she said.

Nadia Zaman received a similar ultimatum from the Waltham Forest Council – move to the Midlands or risk becoming “intentionally homeless”.

Nadia: “Waltham Forest Council, you let me down”

I would have no family, no support, no community, ”she said.

Ms Zaman, who has three children under the age of 10, said that because she refused to suddenly move without seeing the house, she was removed from the council’s housing list.

They said I made myself homeless on purpose … Waltham Forest Council, you let me down, she said.

Waltham Forest has now agreed to help Ms Zaman find private accommodation to rent as soon as possible, although it may be necessary outside of Waltham Forest.

Ms Zaman and Ms Beckett are not alone, and although the practice is seen as a London problem, it is increasing across England. There has been a huge increase in cases in several councils.

A bird’s eye view of Waltham Forest

Councilor Louise Mitchell, Cabinet Member for Housing and Homelessness Prevention, said: The Waltham Forest Council is working hard to provide housing for residents who ask for help.

“Our preference is to house each household locally.

“However, the demand for housing in London far exceeds the supply and we regret that it is not always possible to place people in the borough.

We understand that this is a very difficult time for households at risk of losing their homes, and we are working hard to find the most appropriate means to support them.

“We have a duty to ensure that any accommodation offer is affordable for them and that they have enough left for daily necessities such as food and children’s supplies.

We are forced to rely on the private rental sector to help those who need help, and rising costs combined with the government’s policy of capping benefits means it is not always possible to house people. locally in decent housing where they can settle in a stable manner. we would like it to be.

“This is not a problem exclusive to Waltham Forest. The councils in the capital face the same challenges and our approach is consistent with that of others.

In a statement, a government spokesperson said: The legislation clearly states that councils should try to place individuals in their own area first, or if that is not possible, as close to the area as possible. of the original board.

In 2019-2020, municipalities built more affordable housing units in one year than the number recorded over the entire period between 1997 and 2010.

To further increase supply, we have invested more than $ 12 billion in affordable housing over five years, half of which is for social rent – this will unlock an additional $ 38 billion in public and private investment.