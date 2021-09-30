Kuliang, Kuliang- Xi Jinping Helps Elderly American Couple Fulfill Their Dream







Xi Jinping, then secretary of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee, meets Ms. Gardner.

For most Chinese, Kuliang may be a place they’ve never heard of. But for Milton Gardner, an American who lived in China in the early 1900s, this place on the outskirts of Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, is where he spent 10 happy years of his childhood.

On April 8, 1992, an article titled “Ah! Kuliang ”published on page seven of People’s Daily has moved many readers. This article was about the story of Milton Gardner, a former professor of physics at the University of California. In 1901, Mr. Gardner came to Fuzhou with his parents when he was a baby. The family returned to California in 1911. Over the decades that followed, Mr. Gardner’s long cherished dream was to revisit his childhood hometown in China. Unfortunately, he was never able to do so. “Kuliang, Kuliang” were his last words to this world. Ms Gardner had since made several trips to China just to grant her husband’s last wish, although she did not know Kuliang’s whereabouts. All his efforts, however, were in vain. Later, Ms. Gardner found 11 discolored stamps among her husband’s memorabilia with “Kuliang, Fuzhou” on the postmarks. With the help of a Chinese student, Ms. Gardner finally understood that “Kuliang” meant “Kuliang” in Fuzhou, China.

Among the readers touched by the story was Xi Jinping, who was then secretary of the CCP municipal committee in Fuzhou. After reading the article, Xi Jinping immediately asked government officials to contact Ms. Gardner and invite her to Kuliang.

On the afternoon of August 21, 1992, Ms. Gardner arrived in Fuzhou after flying from San Francisco to Beijing. That evening, Xi Jinping greeted Ms. Gardner at the Fuzhou Hot Spring Hotel. He warmly said that a special bond had brought them together. Fuzhou is a city with a long history, and its friendly exchanges with the outside world go back several centuries. Hundreds of years ago, it was from Fuzhou that the famous Chinese navigator Zheng He set out to make friends with foreign countries. Kuliang was the place where foreign friends liked to spend the summer. Noting the special bond between Kuliang and foreign friends like Mr. Gardner, Xi Jinping expressed how touched he was by Mr. Gardner’s attachment to Kuliang and Fuzhou even in the twilight of his years. He also said Ms Gardner was invited here to visit the place her late husband always missed and to renew the friendship. Ms Gardner, expressing her sincere thanks, stressed how much she appreciated such a friendship. She said she would videotape this trip and share it with her friends in the UK and California, US.

After learning that Mr. Gardner had collected a pair of lacquer vases, Xi Jinping presented Ms. Gardner with a pair of brown and red lacquer vases depicting the technique from the 1990s, among other memorabilia. Xi Jinping told Ms. Gardner that the technique has improved from the past. What Mrs Gardner gave in return were the exact lacquer vases collected by Mr Gardner. She said the pair of vases, which were 100 years old, were brought from China to California by Mr. Gardner’s parents. She added that Mr. Gardner took great care of the vases and brushed them with a special paint to protect cultural relics every few years in his life. Xi Jinping said with pleasure that these vases made in Fuzhou will be kept in a museum.

The next day, under Xi Jinping’s arrangement, Ms. Gardner went to Kuliang. She finally got to see with her own eyes the beautiful place that meant so much to her husband. As she walks along the mountain paths planted with Cryptomeria trees, she remembers fondly that her husband used to climb trees, swim and hunt birds here as a child. She was delighted to see the old houses from a century ago, where her husband had lived. With help from the local government, she also met nine of Mr. Gardner’s childhood neighbors, who were all 90 years old. It was such a delight to Mrs. Gardner when they sat down and talked about the past. She was so happy when these old neighbors told her an interesting story about how Mr. Gardner’s older brother joined the locals on a tiger hunting trip, as this story coincided with an old photo she had brought with her. Ms. Gardner said that her husband used to eat a Chinese meal of rice every day, and he made a Chinese dish for supper when asked to cook.

Over the next few days, Ms. Gardner tasted the authentic delicacies cooked by the mountain dwellers, watched the pandas enjoy summer in Kuliang, visited places such as the Elderly Activity Center, Economic Development Zone and Fuzhou Technology in Mawei, an arts and crafts workshop and sculpture factory, explored the cityscape of Fuzhou, including the local Dongjiekou department store. She was impressed with the fundamental changes in Fuzhou. Although she has been to China several times, Ms. Gardner said the trip was the most exciting and revealing. She thanked Fuzhou’s friends for their hospitality. She thanked everyone who had helped her make her husband’s dream come true. She also said that she would bring back to the United States the sincere friendship of the people of Fuzhou.

Despite the passage of time, this wonderful story that took place in Kuliang will never be erased. On the contrary, it will be passed on from one generation to the next.

On February 15, 2012, at a luncheon hosted by friendly organizations in the United States, then Vice President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping told more than 700 Chinese and American political and economic figures that he ‘there were many other touching stories like this between the two peoples. Xi Jinping thus stressed the importance of further strengthening people-to-people exchanges and forging the strongest public support for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the United States.