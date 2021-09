DC Edit | Terrorist capture exposes Pak

Ali Babar Patra, the young man of 19, went during a meet-infiltration operation carried out by the army in the sector of Uri on Monday, September 27, 2021. (PTI)

The intensification of infiltrations over the past week along the LoC and the international border, when Indian counter-insurgency operations led to the elimination of seven cross-border terrorists and the capture of one terrorist, highlighting jeopardize Pakistan’s claims that it does not use terror as a state weapon. It’s not often that these trained, highly motivated terror vectors are captured alive. The Indian military attributes it modestly to the fact that this Lashkar-trained terrorist teenager from Pakistani Punjab was unarmed at the time of the encounter and was therefore caught rather than eliminated. The price we pay for preserving peace even in the face of such sustained state activity on the part of our thorny neighbor is eternal vigilance, and the military, entrusted with the difficult task of counterinsurgency, too, deserves all the credit. of his efforts to stamp out terror before it can be unleashed. It is another matter that, despite the passage of more than seven decades since a Hindu king of Kashmir chose to join India on special terms, some parts of the world have yet to come to terms with integrity. territory of India with Kashmir being an integral part. It is perhaps nothing more than a diplomatic irritant that Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey is revisiting the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly last week. Some like him may see Indian Kashmir differently, but the realities of the situation on the ground leave little room for India to watch over the border and against local militants. However, it is a fact that civil liberties are often curtailed and the military is also accused of excess, as former CM Mehbooba Mufti once again did when pointing his finger at his latest actions in Pulwama. As Kashmir is a continuing saga of human rights denial, the military would do well to dispel any idea that it is overstepping its disciplinary lines by performing crucial functions such as thwarting the designs of terrorists exported by Pakistan and other threats. …

