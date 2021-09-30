Homeless Shelter Operator Drops Offer to Ditch Trump at Bronx Golf Course





A major homeless shelter operator withdrew from a deal to take over a public Bronx golf course after the Trump Organization left ties at the behest of Mayor Bill de Blasios.

CORE Services Group, Inc. has decided to withdraw from the review, an attorney for the Brooklyn-based nonprofit wrote on Wednesday in an email to leaders of the city’s parks and recreation department and golf course operator Bobby Jones Links.

THE CITY revealed CORE’s unlikely involvement on Monday, after public records revealed that Parks had proposed a 13-year deal to put a company registered by CORE CEO Jack A. Brown with responsibility for the journey of 18 hole luxury designed by Jack Nicklaus near Whitestone Bridge.

We are disappointed that we are unable to move forward with this project at this time and help bring workforce training and jobs to New York City communities that are under-represented in the sport of golf, a spokesperson for CORE, which has $ 544 million in contracts outstanding. for shelters for families and single adults, said in a statement.

We will continue our work to break down barriers and create new opportunities for all New Yorkers.

Asked Tuesday morning about THE CITY’s report on the future of Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, de Blasio said CORE would only work on part of the staff. It is not the organization that manages the entire golf course.

That organization, Parks officials said, will be Bobby Jones Links. Still, the Atlanta-based golf course operator did not respond to multiple inquiries from THE CITY and is not listed in any public record related to Browns’ company, Ferry Point Links LLC.

Ex-President Donald Trump sued the Parks Department after de Blasio withdrew Trump Organizations’ 20-year concession to run the course well before the midpoint, reacting to Trump’s role in pushing for the January 6 uprising at the United States Capitol. The mayor also removed Trump’s control over two ice rinks and a carousel, all in Central Park.

Political reprisals

Speaking to THE CITY on Monday, a lawyer for Trump pledged to also take legal action against any new Ferry Point concessionaires.

Trump says de Blasio does not have the right to expel him, with his lawyer claiming the twice-indicted former president is facing political retaliation.

But Parks says he is rushing forward to put in place a new operator after Trump’s time runs out on November 14.

A city review board hearing of the non-tender contract with Ferry Point Links LLC remains scheduled for October 12.

We have received and accepted a notice from CORE advising us of their withdrawal from our negotiated contract process for the Ferry Point golf course, Parks Department spokesperson Crystal Howard said in a statement. We are happy to say that as the expected operator role of Bobby Jones Links represented 90% of the proposed responsibilities, we will continue the process with them as a new course operator as planned.

On Tuesday, de Blasio said the city was in a strong legal position unlike the Trump organization. We think we were going to win that one straight away.

Subscribe to the Get THE CITY Scoop newsletter

Sign up and receive the latest stories from THE CITY every morning

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecity.nyc/2021/9/29/22701661/trump-bronx-golf-course-homeless-group-quits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos