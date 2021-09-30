Playing cards: Dalit, OBC, Hindutva, good governance

Politics in India is more like a roller coaster ride for all political parties, including the almighty BJP. No one would have imagined that Narendra Modi, who took the party to dizzying heights on the Hindutva map in May 2014 and 2019 nationally, would fail many in several states in elections over the past two years.

The moral of the story is simply that Modi is not a safe card in state polls. It doesn’t matter that Modi personalized the Hindutva card and more. In a country as diverse as India, a leader, however tall they may be projected, must show more on the pitch than this image.

This is why the BJP, which has been put on a permanent campaign by the Prime Minister, continues to polish its Hindutva card. He has now created the OBC map as a sub-map of the Hindutva map prior to the Uttar Pradesh elections. , to broaden his appeal in the Key State, where he felt he was not on solid ground.

Interestingly, the OBC card was put into play despite the fact that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen to be more proactive than Modi in promoting Hindutva through disparagement of minorities. His abba jaan remark was only the last to raise thorns. Added to this is the fact that some opinion polls show the saffron-robed CM is the natural heir to Prime Minister Modi, who celebrated his 71st birthday this month.

The OBC card is also played to blunt the Muslim + Yadav card of the Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav parties, who was the chief minister before the 2017 elections when the BJP marked a landslide in the 403-member House elections, winning more than 300 seats. As part of the OBC card, the BJP has now bent over backwards to bring in smaller parties representing smaller backward castes. The name of the game is winning polls, by whatever means necessary.

In New Delhi, almost all public toilets have signs illustrating the progress made by Uttar Pradesh during the reign of Yogi Adityanath. The signs seek to project the map of good governance, claiming that Adityanath has provided 4.5 lakh of jobs in four years. For the detractors of the BJP, however, he is one of the worst CM.

But using the caste census question, the OBC card is also played by critics of the BJP, as well as some of its allies. An all-party delegation from Bihar, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, met with Prime Minister Modi last month. seven states next year.

In Gujarat, Modi and Shah’s home state, the BJP has sought to play the card of good governance to show the door to Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet amid growing complaints that the Rupanis government would have been deemed to be failing in the fight against the Covid pandemic. It is seen how the newly installed team led by Bhupendra Patel would get the job done, but the BJP’s attempt is to suppress the anti-incumbents when the Assembly polls are a year away.

After winning Delhi for the second time in a row about two years ago, Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is looking to use the good governance card to the full in his attempt to promote Delhi’s model. cheap electricity for the poor and a good education for the children. oppressed families. The AAP is attempting to make forays into Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Goa.

In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress has used the local card as well as the woman’s card to give more than a bloody nose in recent Assembly polls to an aggressive BJP, who is still grooming his injuries. Mamata has successfully projected herself as the daughter of the Bengals taking on the Outsider (BJP).

Now Congress has suddenly, by accident or intentionally, played the Dalit card in the election-related Punjab, giving the state a Dalit-Sikh as CM for the first time. Also in Uttarakhand, he reports that he could opt for a Dalit CM if he is elected to power. The card played by Congress has apparently blocked the BJP, which has no CM Dalit anywhere, despite being in power in several states. Some CM BJP are very concerned about losing their jobs.

The BSP Mayawati supremo, which sees itself as the country’s main Dalit leader, is also shaken by what Congress has done.

The politics of playing cards are expected to become much more intense and interesting in the days and months to come, as we move closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and any false move on the part of a player is punishable by heavy penalties.

(The writers are Delhi-based journalists)