Mahfud says Jokowi refuses to admit Moeldoko Democrats even though they are friends





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MDreveal the content of the meeting with the President Joko Widodoand Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly during the discussion on the chaotic management of the Party Democrat. Mahfud said Jokowi asked the Democratic leadership following the extraordinary Congress not to be ratified even though Moeldoko friends in government. “Pak Jokowi said, if that’s the case, just apply the law. not Mr Moeldoko can approve it even though he is our friend and has political ambitions, Mr Jokowi said, “Mahfud said in a dialogue with economist Didik Rachbini via live Twitter on Wednesday (29 / 9). Around this time, Mahfud explained to Jokowi all the regulations related to conflicts between political parties. Mahfud said the event called the Democratic KLB Moeldoko was held without permission from legitimate Democrats. He also did not follow the procedures determined by party rules, so the results of the KLB could not be ratified. “It’s them on the outside, not a legitimate manager, so that’s it not can be validated. Mr. Jokowi said, “If that’s the case, just apply the law. not No need to ratify Mr. Moeldoko even though he is our friend and has political ambitions, ”Mr. Jokowi said,” he said. The chaos in the running of the Democratic Party began when a number of cadres held an extraordinary congress in Deli Serdang, in North Sumatra. They claim to have the right to organize an epidemic. The KLB participants then chose Moeldoko as general president. AHY Democrats have flared up. They said the KLB was illegal and did not follow party procedures. The KLB should have been detained by the DPP with the authorization of the High Party Council. Justice and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly then said the Democrats’ handling of the Moeldoko camp following the KLB in Deli Serdang was unacceptable. Yasonnate still considers the management of AHY which has been confirmed since 2020. (rzr / bmw)



