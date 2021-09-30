Controversial Poll Reform Bills Sent to Joint Session of Parliament – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday returned seven bills, including two controversial bills on electoral reforms and one providing for a right of recourse to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, to the joint session of parliament after approval of motions by the chamber in the midst of oppositions. boycott.

The seven bills had been passed by the National Assembly but could not pass through the opposition-dominated Senate within the stipulated 90-day deadline. The government, which enjoys a majority if the two chambers meet, now intends to have bills adopted at the joint session of Parliament by virtue of article 70 of the Constitution.

Before staging the walkout from the house, opposition members slammed the government for bulldozing crucial legislation, calling the move to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) and electronic voting for Pakistanis overseas plan to rig the next general elections in the country. They warned of street unrest and clashes in case the government passes the EVM bill in the joint sitting of parliament.

Opposition stages NA walkout, warns of street unrest if bills bulldozed

Opposition members in their speeches also lambasted the speaker for failing to honor his commitment to form a parliamentary committee on the issue.

Taking advantage of the opposition’s absence, the government, which had been unable to maintain a quorum in the assembly for the last seven consecutive days, also issued five ordinances, including the Elections Ordinance (Third Amendment ), 2021, aimed at overthrowing Ishaq Dar. of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N), in front of the house. The government intends to elect Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin as Senator from Punjab and this plan was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the party’s parliamentary meeting which was held a few hours before the start. sessions of the assemblies.

Before announcing the boycott of the proceedings, the opposition again signaled the lack of a quorum, but after a count, the speaker declared the hall in order. The government had finally succeeded in ensuring the quorum, for which the presence of 86 members of the chamber of 342 members is required, after the power Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) made the presence of members of the Treasury compulsory for groups. parliamentarians. meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

Any effort to bulldoze the so-called electoral reforms will create doubts and the people will not accept the results (of the next elections), said Khawaja Asif, House leader of the PML-Ns, while opposing the motion presented by Law Minister Farogh Naseem to refer the Election (Amendment) Bill 2021 to the joint session of parliament.

Mr Asif said that after seeing the results of the recent cantonment council elections, the PTI feared that if the next general elections were held in a free and fair manner, the opposition would emerge victorious.

Therefore, the groundwork is being laid today to rig the next election, Asif said while opposing the idea of ​​using EVMs. He said a number of countries had already abandoned these machines which were vulnerable to hacking.

Citing a written response to a question from the Minister of Finance, the PML-N leader said the government had just informed the House today that the Federal Board of Revenue systems are regularly subjected to cyber attacks and that on average, about 71,000 times per month. He said in the same response that the government admitted that over the past two years the tools and methods available to hackers have become more powerful and sophisticated.

You do it to take advantage (in elections) of that kind of vulnerability, Mr Asif said.

If you brazenly try to get the bill passed in the joint sitting of parliament, then you have started rigging the next election …… If you keep pushing forward, we will not participate . We will go to the audience and tell them their vote is being trampled, Mr Asif said before taking their seats.

Syed Naveed Qamar of the Pakistan Peoples Party criticized the government for failing to make any effort to reach consensus on an issue over the past three years.

We are making the controversial elections which are due in two years, he said.

Who will certify the software (to be installed in the EVMs)? he asked, saying that in this case the technology would increase disputes, instead of reducing them.

He said they were talking about the I vote in a country where they couldn’t even keep the internet running smoothly.

Asad Mehmood of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) warned that the government was laying the groundwork for clashes and chaos in the country by pursuing its EVM plan. He called on the president to prevent the government from bringing forward this controversial bill.

The JUI-F lawmaker alleged that, like other institutions, the government is now making the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) a controversial institution. He said that the conduct of the elections was the responsibility of the ECP and not the government.

you cannot consult with thieves to find ways to stop the thefts, Mehmood said while alleging that the current government was the product of rigged elections and came to power through a backdoor.

Opposition members then staged a walkout leaving independent MP Mohsin Dawar behind to signal the lack of a quorum, which was deemed complete.

Responding to criticism from the opposition, Law Minister Farogh Naseem cited Article 222 of the Constitution and said that it was parliament that was empowered to make decisions on the conduct of elections.

The ECP has no jurisdiction to raise objections (on EVMs), the minister said while asking the speaker to vote on the motion to refer bills to a joint session of parliament.

bill ICJ

Later, the Minister of Justice also proposed the motion asking the presidency to refer the International Court of Justice (Revision and Reconsideration) Bill, 2021 to the joint sitting of parliament. The ICJ bill providing for a right of appeal to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was one of 21 laws that were literally bulldozed by the government in assemblies sitting on June 10.

The other bills that have been referred to the joint session are the Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission for Vocational and Technical Training (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill 2021.

Orders issued

The government also passed the Federal Government Property Management Authority Ordinance, 2021; Elections Ordinance (Third Amendment), 2021; 2021 Ordinance on Public Property (Removal of Encroachments); Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution (Amendment) Regulation 2021 and Pakistan Food Safety Information and Circulation Order 2021 before the House.

Bills tabled

In the absence of the opposition, the government introduced 11 bills, including the 2021 Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention and Punishment) Bill to protect a person in detention from torture perpetrated by government officials. The house also adopted two bills relating to the Higher Education Commission.

The parliamentary party meets

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the ruling alliance’s parliamentary group. Sources said the meeting brought together more than 170 lawmakers.

During the meeting, the sources said, the prime minister said the PTI would not compromise on the I vote for overseas Pakistanis. He criticized the role of the ECP and accused it of having become a tool in the hands of the opposition.

The prime minister informed lawmakers of the government’s plan to elect Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin as Punjab senator against the seat of Ishaq Dars, which has remained largely vacant in the absence of the PML-N leader who was not sworn in due to self-exile in the UK.

On September 1, the government promulgated the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021, requiring elected members to take an oath within 40 days of the ordinance’s promulgation.

Posted in Dawn, September 30, 2021

