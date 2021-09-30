Politics
Donald Trump pushes Greg Abbott on forensic election audit
Gov. Greg Abbott is failing to appease some members of his party, including former President Donald Trump, with the forensic election audit the state announced Thursday.
Trump issued a letter to Abbott on Thursday urging him to add audit legislation, which could allow a review of mail-in and in-person ballots across the state, to the order’s agenda of the day of the current extraordinary session. Instead, the secretary of state’s office announced later today that it was already starting to audit the 2020 election results in four of the state’s largest counties.
In a new statement to the Texas Tribune on Wednesday, Trump said it was “a big mistake for Texas” not to pass the audit law, House Bill 16 by Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands.
By allowing Democrats to do what they do, it will be much more difficult for the governor and other Republicans to win elections in 2022 and into the future, Trump said. Texas is a much redder state than anyone knows, but that’s the way to make sure it turns blue.
There was no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in Texas, where Trump beat President Joe Biden by 6 percentage points. After the November election, a secretary of state said the election in Texas was smooth and safe, and nationally, Trump’s own attorney general Bill Barr said that no fraud had been detected which could have changed the outcome of the elections.
Asked to comment on Trump’s latest statement, Abbott’s office defended his current course.
“Texas is conducting the nation’s largest forensic audit to ensure the integrity of the 2020 election, as well as the integrity of the upcoming election,” Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said in a statement. , also noting the new Elections Bill which Abbott recently signed. place. “We have all the tools necessary to perform a full and comprehensive audit, and this process will address any irregularities and ensure that all valid votes are counted.”
Initially, there weren’t many details on the announcement from the Secretary of State’s office, which promised a full forensic audit in Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties. But on Tuesday night, the office released a document explaining the parameters of the review, showing the scope of the effort may be more limited than promised and include actions counties are already required to take after an election that focus mainly on the review of procedures and protocols. . State audits could also include reviews of records of accuracy tests of voting machines, advance voting lists, forms detailing the chain of custody for sealed ballot boxes and other election documents kept by counties.
Even then, the review announced by the Secretary of State’s office is not the same as what Trump demanded of Abbott to add HB 16 to the special session call. This bill would allow state or county party presidents to request audits of the 2020 elections that could result in the formation of election review advisory committees that would review ballots in randomly selected ridings. It would also set out a process for candidates and party presidents to request revisions in future elections.
Texas needs you to act now, Trump told Abbott. Your third special session is the perfect opportunity, and perhaps the last, to pass this audit bill. Hurry up.
Pressure from Trump, who is still a dominant GOP leader, puts Abbott in an awkward position as he continues to grapple with attacks from his main opponents that he is not conservative enough, while touting approval of Trump in the race. Trump has backed Abbott for re-election next year, but his push for HB 16 mirrors that of the challengers.
Opponents of Abbotts say the announcement by the Secretary of State’s office is not an alternative to HB 16.
That’s not enough, Allen West, former Texas GOP chairman, said in a statement. I support the election verification legislation proposed by Representative Steve Toth.
Another main challenger to Abbott, former State Senator Don Huffines of Dallas, said Trump was very clear in what he had asked Greg Abbott to do: pass Bill 16.
Greg Abbott denies the request and obscures the issue by claiming to audit four counties, Huffines said in a statement. This is just the latest example of his failed leadership.
