Mahfud Md: Jokowi calls for Democratic Congress results for Moeldoko camp not to be ratified





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud Md revealed that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi had demanded that the results of the Democratic Party Congress for the Moeldoko camp not be ratified. According to him, Jokowi demanded that the Democratic Party chaos be resolved in accordance with applicable law even though Moeldoko was in the ranks of the Advanced Indonesia cabinet. “Pak Jokowi said, if that’s the case, just apply the law. Not Mr Moeldoko can ratify, even though he is our friend and has political ambitions, Mr Jokowi said. Therefore, Pak Yasonna and I will immediately announce that we will not ratify Moeldoko, ”Mahfud said in a virtual chat on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He stressed that from the start the Palace had not interfered in the problems that arose within the Democratic Party between the camp Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) and Moeldoko. Mahfud and Minister of Justice and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly also met with Jokowi to discuss the chaos that has occurred among Democrats. “If the Palace wants to enter at the Moeldoko congress in Medan, you just have to ratify it roughly. But at that point, I met the president with the Menkumham,” he said. Mahfud also explained to Jokowi the laws that apply when there is a conflict within a political party. At the time, he said that the congress organized by the Moeldoko Democratic Party had taken place without the approval of the legal leadership. “The law cannot organize such a congress because the congress must be or the congress must be requested by a legitimate board of directors, they are not legal administrators. So it cannot be ratified,” explained Mahfud. He stressed that the government was not at all involved in the lawsuit currently filed by the Democrats of the Moeldoko camp, through the lawyer of Yusril Ihza Mahendra at the Supreme Court (MA). Mahfud, in fact, believes that the trial will not overturn the Democratic Party’s management of AHY. “Until this quarrel not No Use. Whatever the decision of the Supreme Court, AHY, SBY, Ibas, all will remain in power there (the Democratic Party), in the 2024 elections, ”said Mahfud.

Moeldoko attended the Extraordinary Democratic Party Congress in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra on Friday (5/3) evening. He also gave his first speech to his supporters.

