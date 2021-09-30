Donald Trump Jr. has “more faith in Dog the Bounty Hunter” than the FBI finds Brian Laundrie





Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday he had more “faith” in reality TV star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman than the FBI had in finding Brian Laundrie. Trump is pictured at a rally in Sarasota, Florida on July 3, 2021. EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI / Getty

Donald Trump Jr. praised reality TV star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman for searching for Brian Laundrie while blowing up the FBI.

Trump tweeted that he had “a lot more faith in Dog The Bounty Hunter finding this bastard than the FBI” on Wednesday night. The FBI is leading a national manhunt for Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of her fiance, Gabby Petito. Chapman recently launched his own search, arriving at the Florida home of Laundrie’s parents prompting a call to 911.

Trump’s expression of a lack of “faith” in the FBI may be linked to the agency’s investigating his father, former President Donald Trump, for much of his presidency. Just before the 2020 presidential election, Trump Jr. also tweeted his disapproval of the FBI for slowly investigating a laptop computer believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

The former president’s son wasn’t the only conservative figure to praise Chapman and his independent research of Laundrie recently. Trump loyalist and alternative right-wing frontman Jack Posobiec suggested on Tuesday that Chapman’s success would prove federal law enforcement agencies are “a joke.”

“When Dog the Bounty Hunter finds Brian Laundrie before the FBI, will people see how kidding the national security agencies are?” Posobiec tweeted. “Come on dog!”

Chapman said he had received a wave of tips since his search began on Saturday. He hired a K-9 search and rescue team on Wednesday to help him search for laundry on the obscure island of Egmont Key off St. Petersburg, Fla., According to Fox News. The search for the reality TV star was reportedly unsuccessful on Wednesday night.

“We’re here on the island,” Chapman said in a Twitter video update on the research earlier today. “It would and could be a perfect place to hide. Not too many people here, but there is a lot of environmental stuff that we are going to fight. So here we go. The research is now really underway. just started.”

The video update included a caption that explained that the “active and specific” island search was “based on the information we receive and seek.” Chapman also searched a campground in Pinellas County that Laundrie visited with his parents in early September. Chapman claims Laundrie’s parents aided in his escape.

UPDATE: The video is from this morning earlier today, we have launched an active and specific research in a key area based on the intelligence we receive and seek. Boat crews and ground crews were called in and we deployed search and rescue dogs. More to follow … pic.twitter.com/g2tq85JTZX

– Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 29, 2021

While the celebrity bounty hunter has established his own investigation and whistleblower line, the FBI continues to search for the laundry. Petito’s parents expressed confidence in the success of the federal law enforcement agency, while others questioned whether Chapman’s research could interfere or hinder the official investigation.

Newsweek has contacted the FBI for comment.

