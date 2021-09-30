Politics
Xi: Improve the control of biosecurity risks
The country called on to put in place emergency plans, improve the response to emergencies
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday called for stricter measures to prevent and reduce biological risks, stressing the need to strengthen the country’s governance system and its capacities to establish a strong biological shield.
In remarks at a group study session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, Xi reiterated the importance of biosafety, a key component of overall national security, saying the issue is vital for the nation. people’s health, the long-term stability of the country and the sustained development of the Chinese nation.
The session was held after China’s first biosafety law came into force in April, a move seen by many experts as a milestone in upholding the rule of law in areas critical to health. people, the environment and national security.
Xi highlighted during the session the remaining weaknesses in China’s risk management and biohazard governance system, with traditional and new biosafety issues becoming more intertwined, and domestic and foreign biohazards increasingly interdependent.
It is important to further improve the country’s governance system in the region, with measures to intensify strategic and forward-looking research and planning and improve national biosafety strategies, he said.
He called for comprehensive efforts in legislation, law enforcement, court procedures, public awareness of the law and compliance, saying more needed to be done to improve the national system of laws and regulations. regulations and systemic safeguards.
It is imperative to strengthen the systematic governance and containment of the entire chain, to develop the monitoring and early warning network targeting biological risks and to give priority to the development of monitoring stations at the local level, a he declared.
The objective is to allow the rapid detection and identification of new contagions, new epidemics in plants and animals, drug resistance of microorganisms and other risks, and to allow early discovery, alert early and rapid response, he said.
The secretary general called for efforts to establish and improve contingency plans for biosafety emergencies and to improve first response mechanisms, urging to redouble efforts in the reserve of equipment and response capacities. emergency.
The nation must take proactive preventive measures to reduce the routes of transmission of zoonoses that can be transmitted to humans by animals from their origins, by deploying more targeted and effective measures and by improving mechanisms for disease prevention and control. animal and plant life locally, he said.
It is important to focus closely on key areas of biological risk, strengthen the monitoring of biological resources and design and improve the catalog of biological resources and human genetic resources, Xi said.
He stressed the need for stricter quarantine measures, saying more needed to be done to analyze potential risks and punish wrongdoing.
The nation must strengthen the biosafety management of pathogenic microorganism laboratories, which must strictly enforce relevant protocols and standards and handle samples, laboratory animals and waste strictly, he said.
Xi stressed the importance of enhancing innovation and industrial application of biotechnology, saying the nation must strive for self-reliance and enhanced scientific and technological capacity in biosafety.
Oversight of biotechnology research, development and application must be carried out more strictly, and authorities must strengthen the management of biological laboratories and carry out stricter ethical review of research programs and improve education. ethics of scientists, he said.
To promote the healthy development of biotechnology, the nation will encourage the industrialized application of breeding and biopharmaceutical technologies based on the principle of respect for science, strict surveillance and a guarantee of safety, he said. declared.
Xi pledged that China will actively participate in global biosafety governance and work with the global community to respond to growing risks in the region, including measures to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and exchanges on the development of policies, risk assessment, emergency response, information sharing and capacity building.
He stressed the need to ensure that the country successfully hosts the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP 15, and to investigate the origin of COVID- 19 on the basis of scientific principles and rules.
He also cautioned against complacency in the nation’s efforts to tackle the pandemic, saying the various containment measures must be strictly enforced.
|
Sources
2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202109/30/WS61546996a310cdd39bc6c718.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]