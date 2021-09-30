Xi: Improve the control of biosecurity risks

Some 660 invasive species have been detected in China, including turtles, red ants, white alligators and Pomacea canaliculata, a type of snail. Du Lianyi / China Daily, Xiao Xiong / Nanfang Daily, supplied to China Daily and Xiao Yuanyang / for China Daily



The country called on to put in place emergency plans, improve the response to emergencies

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday called for stricter measures to prevent and reduce biological risks, stressing the need to strengthen the country’s governance system and its capacities to establish a strong biological shield.

In remarks at a group study session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, Xi reiterated the importance of biosafety, a key component of overall national security, saying the issue is vital for the nation. people’s health, the long-term stability of the country and the sustained development of the Chinese nation.

The session was held after China’s first biosafety law came into force in April, a move seen by many experts as a milestone in upholding the rule of law in areas critical to health. people, the environment and national security.

Xi highlighted during the session the remaining weaknesses in China’s risk management and biohazard governance system, with traditional and new biosafety issues becoming more intertwined, and domestic and foreign biohazards increasingly interdependent.

It is important to further improve the country’s governance system in the region, with measures to intensify strategic and forward-looking research and planning and improve national biosafety strategies, he said.

He called for comprehensive efforts in legislation, law enforcement, court procedures, public awareness of the law and compliance, saying more needed to be done to improve the national system of laws and regulations. regulations and systemic safeguards.

It is imperative to strengthen the systematic governance and containment of the entire chain, to develop the monitoring and early warning network targeting biological risks and to give priority to the development of monitoring stations at the local level, a he declared.

The objective is to allow the rapid detection and identification of new contagions, new epidemics in plants and animals, drug resistance of microorganisms and other risks, and to allow early discovery, alert early and rapid response, he said.

The secretary general called for efforts to establish and improve contingency plans for biosafety emergencies and to improve first response mechanisms, urging to redouble efforts in the reserve of equipment and response capacities. emergency.

The nation must take proactive preventive measures to reduce the routes of transmission of zoonoses that can be transmitted to humans by animals from their origins, by deploying more targeted and effective measures and by improving mechanisms for disease prevention and control. animal and plant life locally, he said.

It is important to focus closely on key areas of biological risk, strengthen the monitoring of biological resources and design and improve the catalog of biological resources and human genetic resources, Xi said.

He stressed the need for stricter quarantine measures, saying more needed to be done to analyze potential risks and punish wrongdoing.

The nation must strengthen the biosafety management of pathogenic microorganism laboratories, which must strictly enforce relevant protocols and standards and handle samples, laboratory animals and waste strictly, he said.

Xi stressed the importance of enhancing innovation and industrial application of biotechnology, saying the nation must strive for self-reliance and enhanced scientific and technological capacity in biosafety.

Oversight of biotechnology research, development and application must be carried out more strictly, and authorities must strengthen the management of biological laboratories and carry out stricter ethical review of research programs and improve education. ethics of scientists, he said.

To promote the healthy development of biotechnology, the nation will encourage the industrialized application of breeding and biopharmaceutical technologies based on the principle of respect for science, strict surveillance and a guarantee of safety, he said. declared.

Xi pledged that China will actively participate in global biosafety governance and work with the global community to respond to growing risks in the region, including measures to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and exchanges on the development of policies, risk assessment, emergency response, information sharing and capacity building.

He stressed the need to ensure that the country successfully hosts the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP 15, and to investigate the origin of COVID- 19 on the basis of scientific principles and rules.

He also cautioned against complacency in the nation’s efforts to tackle the pandemic, saying the various containment measures must be strictly enforced.