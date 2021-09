Lewandowski kicked out of Operation Trump after allegation of unwanted sexual advances

Earlier today, POLITICO detailed allegations that Lewandowski sued donor Trashelle Odom at a Sunday night charity event in Las Vegas. Odom accused Lewandowski of repeatedly touching her, including on her leg and butt, talking about her genitals and sexual performance, and following her around the hotel.

Odom also described being frightened and intimidated as Lewandowski reportedly spoke about past violent behavior and bragged about his control over Trump’s political activities.

Lewandowski, 48, who is married, has been with Trump for a long time, although this is not the first time he’s been kicked out by Trump. He was Trump’s first campaign manager in the 2016 election, but was fired before the 2016 Republican convention.

He made a comeback during Trump’s years in the White House, becoming a key outside adviser and substitute. After Trump lost his reelection, he personally appointed Lewandowski to oversee the super PAC Make America Great Again Action.

Lewandowski’s return to Trump’s orbit after the 2016 layoff came despite a history of unwanted contact. In late 2017, singer Joy Villa filed a police report alleging that Trump’s former campaign manager slapped her buttocks during a holiday party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC Lewandowski was also charged drums in 2016 after pulling the arm of journalist Michelle Fields at a Trump event. The charges were later dropped, but Lewandowski claimed the incident never happened until video was released confirming it did.

In addition to Trump, Lewandowski has advised other Republican politicians across the country this year, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was also in attendance at the Las Vegas event. On Wednesday night, Noem’s operation had yet to indicate whether Lewandowski would remain in his team.

Trashelle Odom and her husband, John Odom, director of construction from Idaho, were among the donors to Make America Great Again Action this year. Prior to the weekend’s incident, the couple had donated $ 100,000 to the super PAC led by Lewandowski. Relatives of the Odoms have said they plan to ask for their money back unless Lewandowski withdraws from the organization.

Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general and staunch Trump supporter, will take Lewandowski’s place as head of the super PAC.

