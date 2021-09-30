Politics
Chubby Guys With Crazy Hair: Trump Found A Soulmate In Johnson, Book Says | Donald trump
Boris Johnson has already devoted a considerable part of a meeting with Donald Trump discussing the strength of kangaroos, as the British Prime Minister has forged a solid relationship with another chubby white guy with crazy hair.
In contrast, the then US president considered his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, a weakling.
Such bizarre scenes and claims are contained in a new book by Stephanie Grisham, third White House press secretary and chief of staff to Melania Trump when she was first lady.
I’ll take your questions now will be released next week. Caught up in gossip and scandals, he was sentenced by Trump. But the brief contains vivid descriptions of Trump’s often unusual interactions with other world leaders and his views about them. Even though Trump has regularly amazed foreign and domestic audiences with his behavior abroad, the scenes Grisham revealed are still likely to raise eyebrows.
On Tuesday, the Washington Post first reported Grisham’s description of how, at the G20 Osaka summit in 2019, Trump told Vladimir Putin he would act a little harder on you for a few minutes, but it is for the cameras.
A little more strangely, Grisham reports that during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Trump asked, out of the blue, have any of you ever seen the Midnight Express?
Produced in 1978, the film features a young American imprisoned in Turkey and subjected to beatings and sexual assault. Its director, Oliver Stone, apologized for his portrayal of Turks and Turkey.
It’s a dark movie for you guys, Trump would have said.
There was little reaction from the delegation, Grisham wrote, perhaps a few polite chuckles, before the conversation continued, as if the President of the United States had not said so.
Grisham also writes that Trump told Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, that India reminded him of California with all the homeless.
Trump, Grisham says, was not a big fan of European leaders in general. From the French Prime Minister [sic] Emmanuel Macron, an elegant man, with a soft voice, Trump laughed at, he’s a weakling guy. He’s all a hundred and twenty pounds of fury.
Trump, whom Grisham calls President Germophobic, is said to have praised the Swiss president for the cleanliness of his country. But, says Grisham, he has found a true soul mate in Johnson.
The British Prime Minister was one of the few European leaders Trump seemed to tolerate, Grisham writes. The conversations between these two, both chubby white with crazy hair, redefined the word Random.
Johnson once told us at breakfast that Australia is the deadliest country for spiders, snakes, crocodiles and kangaroos. Then they had a long discussion about the power of kangaroos.
Johnson and Trump organized a working breakfast, one of the prime ministers made his debut on the world stage, on August 25, 2019, during the G7 in Biarritz.
Grisham adds that Johnson and Trump also discussed a politician who had just had surgery, which they said involved the removal of a gallbladder.
Can you put on a new gallbladder? Johnson asked, munching on scrambled eggs and sausage. I don’t know what a gallbladder does.
It has something to do with alcohol, Trump replied.
As defined by Johnsons own National health service, a gallbladder is a small, pocket-like organ in the upper right part of your belly [which] stores bile, a liquid produced by the liver that helps break down fatty foods.
The NHS also says: You don’t need a gallbladder, so surgery to remove it is often recommended if you develop problems with it.
