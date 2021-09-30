PM Modi, Joe Biden’s bilateral meeting was very good: Indian envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very fruitful visit to the United States where he held his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and had a good, frank and substantial exchange with like-minded Quad leaders during their first summit in person, the envoy from India mentioned.

The remarks by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu were delivered at a dinner hosted by Indiaspora on Wednesday.

“We have just had a very successful visit here,” Mr. Sandhu said.

The dinner was attended by the who’s who of the Indo-American community.

Prominent members of the Indo-American community gathered for the first time in Washington after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.

During the visit, there was an important bilateral meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi, the first since the inauguration of the Biden-Harris administration in January of this year.

The two leaders had previously met in 2014 and 2016 when Joe Biden was the country’s vice president.

“So, it was not the first time they met, but the bilateral meeting was very good,” Sandhu said in his first public appearance after Prime Minister Modi’s visit last week.

The interaction with US Vice President Kamala Harris went very well, he said.

The Quad Summit hosted by Biden at the White House and attended by Modi along with their counterparts from Japan and Australia “went really very well,” he said.

“There has been a good, frank and substantial exchange between the four leaders,” he said, adding that there are practical areas in which the company is moving quite far.

“In fact, in vaccines, the four countries are joining their respective strengths and we are on track to produce one billion vaccines by 2022 which will be distributed in the Indo-Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia,” said Mr. Sandhu.

During his stay in Washington DC, Prime Minister Modi had two further bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

During his travels, the United States handed over 150 historical antiques to India, which the Prime Minister took with him on his return to India.

From Washington DC, the Prime Minister traveled to New York where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

Quickly going through some of the important areas during the trip in addition to the strategic areas, Sandhu said the prime minister had a good exchange on regional issues as well as other international challenges.

“Quad is a group of like-minded countries coming together because today’s challenges are very international in nature. For example, COVID,” he said.

The United States, India, Australia and Japan gave shape in 2017 to the long-standing proposal to set up the “Quad” or the quadrilateral coalition to counter China’s aggressive behavior in the Indo region. -peaceful.

When it comes to affordable health care, he said, India is an important partner.

“There is enormous leeway for us, bilaterally, to help each other and also for third countries,” he said.

As India resumes vaccine exports, he noted that there would be close cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries.

Digital, IT, startups and innovation hold great promise in the bilateral relationship with the United States. Climate change, the environment and knowledge and education are other major areas of cooperation between the two countries.

